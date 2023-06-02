FAIRMONT — A two-vehicle accident near Fairmont State has claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman.
According to Fairmont, Sandra Wyont was killed Tuesday morning in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Locust Avenue and Oakwood Road.
Wyont was a passenger in the vehicle when the driver failed to stop at the intersection. The crash was of such impact that the vehicle rolled over and Wyont was pinned inside.
Police did not release the name of the driver or the name of the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle that rolled over.
According to police, officer closed the intersection for some two hours while they conducted an investigation.
Police said no citations have been issued and the case is still under investigation.
