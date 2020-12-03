FAIRMONT — Residents of Fairmont can now have their own mansion.
The Fleming Mansion, which is headquarters of the Woman’s Club of Fairmont, has commissioned the Ohio-based company Cat’s Meow to make small wooden replicas of the mansion the club is now selling as a fundraiser. Mansion replicas cost $20 each.
“Cat’s Meow houses have been around for many years, and there are quite a number of Cat’s Meow houses available,” Yaremchuk said. “I have collected Cat’s Meow houses for many, many, many years and there are several replicas like this of like East Fairmont High School, Highgate, Baptist Temple, Grace Lutheran, so they are very popular.”
Marcella Yaremchuk, Woman’s Club president, said the organization has been struggling to raise money due to the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We haven’t been able to make any money since about last year,” Yaremchuk said. “We needed to find some way to be able to generate some income.”
According to Yaremchuk, the Woman’s Club has been active for years, and has organized a number of community efforts to help people in need, including Blessings from the Basement, which supplies people with furniture, clothing and other household items that have been donated to the club. Yaremchuk said the sale of the Cat’s Meow figures are indicative of the community support around the Woman’s Club.
“We help somebody every month; some nonprofit, some project, some people,” Yaremchuk said. “These business are doing this as a favor for the Woman’s Club, they’re not making any profits. It’s like people helping people; the community realizes the importance of our historic home and want to help us. And I really appreciate them.”
Cat’s Meow figures in stock at Classic Creations, Rider Gifts and Collectibles, McAteer’s Restaurant, Marlena’s, Craft Connection, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Arts and Antiques and This-N-That. Yaremchuk said the club ordered about 150 figures, and they will be sold until they run out.
“Right now, we appreciate any people who are able to purchase them to help our causes,” Yaremchuk said.
Woman’s Club Vice President Nancy Farley, who procured the Cat’s Meow figures, said she, like Yaremchuk, enjoys them as collectibles, which made it an obvious choice for a fundraiser.
“I had collected Cat’s Meow houses before, but I had never designed one,” Farley said. “I have several, so we thought this would be a good idea.”
Farley also said she hopes the sale of the figures could make people realize the beauty of the Fleming Mansion, and encourage people to not only stop by for a tour, but potentially join the Woman’s Club to help maintain its facilities.
“We thought the idea of doing the Cat’s Meow would be a good fundraiser,” Farley said. “We were hoping it could even be a membership tool to get people to realize that the clubhouse is there, and it is a community organization that does a lot of service projects for Marion County.”
Yaremchuk said the figures make great gifts for the holidays, because there are so many different variants that everyone can probably find a building they enjoy recreated. She said the depiction of a Fairmont locale is an added bonus, and the figure created by the Woman’s Club is the only one of its kind.
“Everybody has somebody that you don’t know what to buy for them,” Yaremchuk said. “If they have ever had any affiliation with the Woman’s Club of Fairmont or if they collect collectibles; if you collect anything that has to do with our town, you will be very happy to get one of these.”
