BRIDGEPORT — The Women’s Health Center planned for the campus of United Hospital Center recently got a $25,000 boost from a donation made by a Morgantown-based ad agency. BlaineTurner Advertising presented the donation to the United Health Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of UHC on Dec. 28, 2020.
Women's Center gets big boost from ad agency
- Times West Virginian
