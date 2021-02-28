Women's Center

From left, John Fernandez, vice president of operations and UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament co-chairman; Ginna Royce, CEO and creative director of BlaineTurner Advertising; Mike Tillman, president of United Hospital Center; Sarah Rogers, president of BlaineTurner Advertising; and Scott Griffiths, UHC Gift Shop manager and UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament co-chairman.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BRIDGEPORT — The Women’s Health Center planned for the campus of United Hospital Center recently got a $25,000 boost from a donation made by a Morgantown-based ad agency. BlaineTurner Advertising presented the donation to the United Health Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of UHC on Dec. 28, 2020.

