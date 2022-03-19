FAIRMONT — There’s no denying the past two years have been difficult for small businesses to survive, muchless thrive. That proposition gets even tougher for women-owned small businesses.
One way women-owned businesses can work together and support each other is through the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Network, which held its annual Women’s Network Expo Friday at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Building.
The affair was titled, “Chin Up... Crown On,” and welcomed guests with tiaras to wear for the duration of the event. Laura Seybold, owner of Shine Consulting, and Kimberly Luse, author and president of Strategic Ethical Solutions, gave presentations designed to challenge guests to support each other.
A panel of women business owners discussed the challenges and processes of running a business. The panel included Jann Stewart, owner of White’s Fine Jewelry, Katie Willard from Social Bee Media, Amber Steele of Blush Mobile Tan Van and Shawna Hale from Next Level Fitness and White Hall Wine & Spirits.
Stewart was asked what she would do differently in her business. Stewart said that she was intrigued by the question because she hadn’t really considered what she would’ve liked to known before starting a business.
“I would have definitely informed and educated myself better,” Stewart said. “For me, that was a challenging question and I hope a helpful tip for someone, as well. You don’t know what you don’t know until you don’t know it. There’s so much that goes into running a business and you don’t realize what you need to know until you’re right in the middle of it.”
Seybold said it’s important for business owners to pursue their dreams and focus on their goals. She works with individuals who feel stuck and want more out of their career and life.
In her keynote address, Luse talked about working with other women and having people you can rely on to have authentic relationships. She used personal anecdotes and information from her books “Losing Your Job Without Losing Your Mind: Strategic Ethical Solutions” and “Circling the Drain: A Story of Hope, Lost Children, and Finding Home.”
“Empower yourself to say three words — ‘I don’t know,’ no one can know everything,” Luse said.
Luse also said to make sure you have people that you can count on.
“I call them S.O.S. people — people in your tight circle that if you text them three letters ... Tina Shaw if I texted you S.O.S what would you do?” Luse asked.
“Immediately call you,” said Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, from across the room.
“That circle is tight,” Luse said.
The Women’s Network is designed to educate, engage and empower women, Shaw said.
“We need each other’s support to continually prop each other up. Women always have the tendency to put ourselves last. Like our keynote speaker said, ‘You can’t do that. You’ve got to put yourself first at times.’ Most women are married with children or grandchildren and are working full time,” Shaw said.
This was the first Women’s Network event in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shaw said she’s excited to have the 50 attendees and looks forward to future events. Some of the events include a summer picnic, Women’s Wake-Up Call event which includes an obstetrician-gynecologist to discuss women’s health issues with members, Lunch and Learn and on Small Business Saturday, they meet up to do a “Shopping Mob.” They all go to women-owned local businesses in Marion County to show support and shop around.
The Chamber’s Women’s Network Committee picked the theme and the speakers and panelists for Friday’s event, Shaw said.
“We want women who maybe don’t always feel worthy to wear their crown everyday. Once we get our theme, we look for women that have been through a lot of obstacles that they have overcome and women who have really done well for themselves,” Shaw said.
Shaw described the Women’s Network as a great group of professional women. She said that the event was a great success.
“We wear so many hats that it’s important to slow down for a while and let everyone know that it’s OK to say no if you can’t do it all. We want to celebrate the women in our community,” Shaw said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.