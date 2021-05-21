FAIRMONT — Recruiters from 52 companies teamed up with state workforce officials Thursday to get help in filling jobs first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
The Robert H. Mollohan Research Center played host to one of several job fairs staged across North Central West Virginia.
“We’re trying to find those individuals some positions with employers. Every employer has a position. It’s just finding someone to fill the position,” said April Pierson, assistant program manager for the Region VI Workforce Development Board.
Guests were tasked with dressing for success and brining a copy of their resume. However, if jobseekers did not have a resume, workforce officials had staff on hand who could help write their resume for them.
Pierson said she hoped the community took advantage of the job fair so everyone can get back to work. She said people are finally starting to head back into the workforce. She said there was a lot of fear at the beginning of the pandemic and people didn’t really know what to expect.
“We’re a little calmer now that people are getting vaccinated and things are starting to open back up, so I think a lot of people will start to go back to work,” Pierson said.
There is another job fair planned for June 23 at the Marriott at Waterfront Place in Morgantown. Workforce has teamed up with the United Steelworkers Local 8957 to sponsor the event. She said she’s hopeful people not able to attend Thursday’s event would be able to attend the job fair in June.
“We have a wonderful relationship with our region with our employers. We work very hard to try to get people — businesses and jobseekers — what they need. We have meetings, we send out chain emails and things like that just to keep everyone engaged as possible,” Pierson said.
If job fair guests were unsure of they type of job they were looking for, Maxwell Brown, admissions representative for West Virginia Junior College provided information for those who might be considering returning to school.
The WVJC offers 18 month associate degree programs with the main goal of getting the students trained, and then back into the workforce.
“Our main focus is actually placing those graduates in a career after graduation,” Brown said.
All the programs offer certifications that will bolster resumes. A goal is to the improve job conditions of people in the community.
“We’re primarily focused on health care but we have a lot of different [training programs],” Pierson said.
Aside from medical coding or dental assistant programs, the school offers cybersecurity training, which Brown said, is one of the most popular programs offered at the school right now.
“We offer a plethora of different degrees and certifications for our students,” Brown said.
Brown said employers want people to be as proficient as possible when they go out into the workforce. The school also offers externships to students.
“Honestly, we have a lot of people who are looking for a career change who are kind of scared to go back to school and we provide that kind of support as admissions advisors, we provide them support throughout the entire admissions process and get them enrolled,” Brown said.
Brown said it is exciting to go out and have face to face interactions with people since the pandemic has started to wane.
“It’s a lot of fun to come out here and actually talk with potential students and get them know a little bit better,” Brown said.
Liz Smith, a senior corporate reporter for Civil & Environmental Consultants, said the employee- owned consulting firm is always looking to expand. The company has over 1,000 employees nationwide in 26 offices.
There are over 100 employees out of its Bridgeport office and positions vary from surveyors to engineers and geologists, which Smith said is a nice mix.
“We’re currently looking for highway and bridge design engineers. We’re also looking for two technical engineers. We have a need for surveyors across our company too, and a lot of those roles we are looking to fill immediately,” Smith said.
Smith said it’s extremely important to find quality candidates and it’s more challenging to find hard-working individuals. The company is always looking for top talent.
