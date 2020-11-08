FAIRMONT — In the ultra competitive world of Friendly City hot dog stands, where everyone seems to have an opinion on who’s got the best, a longtime favorite of many locals has been reborn.
Wright Dawgs, which debuted in 2006 and served its dedicated aficionados until a sudden closure in April, is back in business. Same menu. Same sauce. Different owners.
The restaurant’s grand re-opening was held Oct. 30 at its Country Club Shops location, its small dining room packed to standing-room-only with a lunch crowd of business people, local dignitaries and office seekers, and well-wishers from across Marion County.
“The outpouring of support from this community has been unbelievable. I’m a little shocked at how much support we’ve received already,” said Jason Cantoni, co-owner.
Cantoni and Matt Smith bought the restaurant in September from founders Gary and Judy Wright, who were looking to retire. The business opened softly and without fanfare last week before holding a full-fledged ceremonial ribbon-cutting.
Cantoni, who is known locally for his Cantoni’s Pizza parlor on Fairmont Avenue, said Wright Dawgs is back to selling its popular favorites.
“The Frankie steak sandwich is a best-seller. It’s a perfectly-cooked slice of steak on a circular bun with your choice of sweet or hot peppers,” said Cantoni. “Our hand cut fries are delicious, too. We’ll go through 70 or 80 pounds of fries every day. Of course, our hot dogs are our best sellers by far.”
Cantoni personally recommends the politically-incorrectly-named Talley Dawg, which is “mozzarella cheese, peppers and your choice of hot dog sauce, all of it toasted.”
Three levels of sauce are available — regular, medium, and spicy hot.
For Smith, a Farmington native resident, his new venture as restaurateur is a departure from his more than 20 years as an emergency medical service provider and as a funeral home attendant. He said he’ll remain working with Grant Town EMS and serving as a medical examiner for the tri-counties in addition to his new Wright Dawgs responsibilities.
Smith said he’d stopped by Wright Dawgs a few months ago to pick up a quart of hot dog sauce for dinner at home with his father when he struck up a conversation with Judy Wright, who told him the business was for sale.
That’s when he contacted Cantoni.
“Jason and I wanted to do a business together. We were thinking about opening another Cantoni’s, but the opportunity here presented itself and we paired up,” he said. “There are some things he knows about that I don’t and vice-versa. Together, we seem like a great team.”
Cantoni grew up and resides in Morgantown. He said he knows the restaurant business, but Smith knows the people of Marion County.
“With Matt being such a leader in the Marion County community, I felt in my heart it was right to partner with him. He’s a hard worker who never takes a day off. I figured this is a guy to do business with,” Cantoni said.
Prior to buying the operation, Cantoni had never visited Wright Dawgs.
“It was a decision for me based off of Matt’s love of the product, as well as the opinions of many people I talked to,” he said. “Matt and I sat down together and went through the details, the financials and valuations. We met with the Wrights and learned about the operation. It’s in line with everything I believe makes a truly successful business.”
Cantoni and Smith purchased Wright Dawgs in early September. Since then, they’ve been learning recipes, hiring and training employees and preparing to reopen.
“I love this town. I’ve been in business in Fairmont now for 11 years and always have wonderful people come through our door,” Cantoni said. “They support us and are happy with the products and service we provide. And we’re going to do the same thing here. I can feel it already.”
Jonathan Board, chair of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, helped Cantoni and Smith cut the ribbon on the new Wright Dawgs.
“The place is a Fairmont institution. So many people have enjoyed it for so long and it’s a wonderful thing to see it reopened,” Board said. “Wright’s has always been one of those Fairmont hot dog places that you have to try. It’s a rite of passage. You can’t beat them. The sauce is wonderful.”
Mayor Brad Merrifield, a longtime Wright Dawgs patron, was among many county dignitaries having lunch and attending the ribbon-cutting. His favorite lunch at the establishment is three hot dogs with spicy sauce.
“I’ve been a Wright Dogs guy ever since they were located on East Side. It’s one of my favorite places to go for lunch. For selfish reasons, I’m tickled to death somebody bought and reopened it,” Merrifield said.
Wright Dawgs’ hours of operation are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays. For more information, visit wrightdawgs.com.
