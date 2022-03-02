FAIRMONT− Marion County has two new "Hometown Heroes."
Romelia Hodges, a public health advocate for the Black community, and John White, a hunger and housing activist, both said they prefer to work behind-the-scenes, so accepting the award took some convincing.
On Monday, WV Can’t Wait Co-Chair Stephen Smith visited Fairmont's Dunbar School Foundation Stop Program Clinic to present the awards. The two are among a list of 40 "Hometown Heroes" honored by the organization throughout the state this year.
"In every West Virginia town, there’s somebody you can go to for help, no matter who you are," Smith said. "These folks don’t care about who your daddy was or what trouble you’re in. They don’t care about your age or your ability.
"They don’t answer to politicians or landlords or lawyers. Their cell phone is on all hours of the day. If they don’t answer, you know they’ll always call you back. We call these people 'Hometown Heroes.'"
Heroes are awarded $2,000 as well as free leadership training and coaching, access to mental health and safety services, and a network of other people who are making change around the Mountain State. Recipients were selected from a pool of more than 115 nominations by a committee of volunteer leaders around the state.
"The committee used three criteria for choosing a Hero: the lives they changed in their communities, 2) the courage they showed in standing up to the rich and powerful, and 3) the willingness to be led by people who are normally kept out, put down, or criminalized," Smith said in a press release.
"Just being recognized would be enough for the work being done across the state of West Virginia," Hodges said. "To have a more inclusive and equitable society here in the great state of West Virginia...In my clinic, these are all my people who are champions of the cause and they believe what I believe in. That’s to first of all give health care equity. Which is, health in Black America is wealth in Black America."
"So today, I would like to announce that the $2,000 that is given to me is of course going directly back into the community," Hodges said.
The money she received will be used for the Juneteenth celebration, which will include a health equity fair and celebration of culture.
"The current system, it’s set up for failure," White said. "The problem is, everybody will walk past a homeless person at GoMart or Sheetz and yes, some are on drugs. Believe it or not it’s probably two out of 10 that are on drugs and three out of 10 are veterans."
White said his main focus has been creating hygiene bags, which is what he said his money will be used for. They include soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, other hygiene items, and socks.
White and Hodges had not met before Monday, but were able to talk after being recognized. They discussed different resources and outlets for each other to look into. White said he was looking forward to using the DSF Stop Program Clinic, where Hodges serves as the CEO.
