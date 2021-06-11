FAIRMONT — As the community emerges from the COVID-19 lockdown, there are many people who did not have the opportunity to choose isolation. The staff at West Virginia Caring continued to care for patients and their families throughout the entire pandemic.
The nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help in its caregiving efforts.
“There are patients in homes and in home-like settings, that have waited to have a hand to hold and a smiling face to look at. It’s time to get back out there and remember how important it is to help others and be a blessing,” said Cynthia Woodyard, WV Caring’s vice president of public affairs.
To become a volunteer, contact Kim Riley at: kriley@wvcaring.org or by calling 304-864-0884.
