CLARKSBURG — One of North Central West Virginia’s premier entertainment venues will come alive in April with multicultural dance and movement.
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosts the WV Dance Company Sunday, April 30 at 4 p.m.
The WV Dance Company’s performance is an interactive, multicultural event that brings the world to life through the art of movement, music, magical props and costumes.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the state’s premier professional dance company to the Robinson Grand stage,” Robinson Grand Program Manager Jason A Young said. “This homegrown troupe has 45 years of experience creating spectacular, crowd-pleasing dance performances.”
Since its foundin in 1977, WV Dance Company has been providing public venues, schools, colleges and universities with entertaining and thought-provoking performances and workshops through the language of dance. Recognized for both artistic achievement and excellence in arts education, the WV Dance Company has toured throughout West Virginia, as well as 14 other states, reaching tens of thousands of people each year.
“This early April dance concert is guaranteed to be a top quality cultural experience at one of the state’s best venues for the performing arts,” Young said.
The WV Dance Company performance at the Robinson Grand is supported in part through a grant from the West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture, and History.
Tickets for the WV Dance Company start at $13 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online at https://www.therobinsongrand.com/ or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at 855-773-6283.
