FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Division of Highways will no longer close both lanes of Interstate 79 South at Exit 135 at Pleasant Valley beginning Monday, July 10.
WVDOH officials are working with the contractor on specific details of the job including shortening the potential closure of lanes.
The closure was needed to allow work crews to prepare to shift southbound traffic into the northbound lanes as part of an ongoing project to widen I-79 to six lanes.
The lane closure was scheduled to prepare to shift southbound traffic into northbound lanes. The work is part of an ongoing project to widen I-79 to six lanes between South Fairmont and the Pleasant Valley exit.
The West Virginia Division of Highways urges motorists to slow down and pay attention in work zones.
In 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones that resulted in eight deaths and 276 injuries.
Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston has vowed to do everything possible to eliminate work zone fatalities in the Mountain State, including installing more message boards and radar speed monitors in work zones, collecting crash data to better target work zone safety response, and asking the media to help spread the word about obeying speed limits and traffic laws in work zones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.