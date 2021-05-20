FAIRMONT —The West Virginia Division of Highways County Administrator is planning ditching projects throughout the county and is welcoming applications on waste sites both commercial and privately owned where fill can be brought and placed at an approved agreed upon location.
All applications will be reviewed and processed to determine if the locations will meet specific requirements. The one-page application may be obtained at DOH Marion County Headquarters located at 916 Country Club Road, Fairmont, WV 26554, or by calling (304) 367-2730. Please bring your West Virginia Identification Card, or Driver’s License. Applications are good for a period of one year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.