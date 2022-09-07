FAIRMONT — Beginning at 6 p.m. Sept. 7, the West Virginia Division of Highways will close lanes in both directions along Interstate 79.
Traffic will be shifted to one lane between mile markers 135 and 155 in Marion and Monongalia counties through Sept. 8.
The shutdowns allow crews to install new traffic signs.
One lane will be maintained in each direction at each closure location. Work crews will carry out the work during night-time hours only, according to a WVDOH press release.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute in order to avoid traffic delays. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
