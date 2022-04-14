FAIRMONT — The West Virginia Division of Highways is extending the overnight closure of both lanes of US 250 South in order to work on the retaining wall installation project that began in February.
Initially, WVDOH closed both lanes April 11-15, but on Thursday, officials announced plans to close both lanes from April 18-22 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House.
The same stretch of US 250 will be open to one-lane traffic with the current traffic light during daylight operations. However, the one-lane section will be closed at 6 p.m. each day from April 18 to April 22.
Officials urge motorists to use Holbert Road, Interstate 79 and Mary Lou Retton Drive as alternative routes of travel during this nighttime closure. Work will be performed throughout the project. Expect delays.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule. The rockfall protection project is scheduled to be completed on July 31.
