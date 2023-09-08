FAIRMONT — The Milky Way holds a mystery.
An astronomer at West Virginia University is trying to figure out why our home galaxy doesn’t look like the other galaxies astronomers can see.
“The central question we’re trying to answer is that the number of supernova remnants in the galaxy is predicted to be much higher than the number that we’ve discovered,” Loren Anderson, professor of astronomy in the WVU Department of Physics and Astronomy, said. “Supernova remnants are just the glowing remains of very high mass stars that have exploded at the end of their lives.
“So figuring out the number that are actually in our galaxy helps us to better understand high mass star formation in the galaxy, and it helps us to put our galaxy into a broader context in the universe.”
A supernova happens when a star, much, much larger than our sun, finally loses its battle against gravity at the end of its life and collapses in on itself. The implosion releases a huge shockwave of energy that compresses atoms into dense elements such as gold. The remnant often looks like a stunning, globular formation that looks like a nebula.
Through observations of other galaxies in the universe, scientists have been able to piece together a model of how galaxies, including our own Milky Way should look. However, current observations of the Milky Way don’t line up with scientists’ expectations of how many supernovae the galaxy should have.
Anderson said the reason for this is that there is a lot of intervening material, such as gas and dust, that can obstruct what scientists can actually see. However, in this case, gas and dust aren’t the main culprits to the galaxy’s opacity.
“The wavelengths that we’re using primarily are in the radio regime,” Anderson said. “In the radio, we can see through the entire galaxy, like all the dust and the gas really don’t affect us. The bigger problem, however, is that the galaxy is some, I don’t know, 100,000 light years across, and everything from that 100,000 light years is just stacked up into one.”
Anderson said his research is in its infancy, but from his preliminary studies he thinks he will be able to close the gap between the number of supernova remnants he expects to find and the number that he can actually detect.
With advances in radio telescope technology, scientists are able to draw from high resolution images that make it possible to distinguish structures that are stacked on top of one another. The MeerKAT telescope array in South Africa is composed of 64 different radio telescopes that are capable of peering through the universe as one giant lens. Its reach, power and resolution makes it possible for Anderson to do his research.
There’s another advancement that makes Anderson’s research possible. Machine learning.
“If you’ve ever seen the show Silicon Valley, there’s an episode where one of the guys comes up with an app called hot dog or not a hot dog,” Tim Faerber, a graduate student working under Anderson, said. “The algorithm tells you whether it’s a hot dog or whether it’s not a hot dog. Essentially, what we’re doing isn’t much different. We’re gonna be taking data, and we’re gonna be having the machine tell us if it’s a supernova or if it’s not a supernova remnant.
The human eye isn’t as accurate as a machine, however a human brain can teach the machine what to look for, allowing a computer to go through survey data much faster than a person could.
The study of supernovae is really the study of the very building blocks of life.
“We think that basically everything heavier past iron on the periodic table, we think was made in a supernova, or in some really, really exotic events, that’s rarer than just a star being born,” Faerber said. “Something that happens later in the star’s life cycle. So if we know where all these supernova remnants are, it can help us piece together kind of how the chemistry of our galaxy evolves.”
Supernovae are also incredibly violent events. A single one can outshine its entire galaxy. Previously, it was thought that one of these events would have to be within 50 light years to seriously harm us. Turns out it can be much farther, at 160 light years.
Fortunately these events are rare.
Kathryn Williamson is an outreach coordinator who has helped Anderson with the education side of his projects in the past. She is also a former astronomy professor. Although this research doesn’t have any practical application to everyday life, that doesn’t mean it’s not valuable.
“I think there’s always value in basic scientific research, the search for knowledge for the sake of knowledge and understanding our place in the universe,” she said. “There’s lots of examples throughout history of us thinking it was a closed case and then we’re shocked when something needs to change completely. I think it gives us perspective on our daily lives. That’s why I love astronomy.”
