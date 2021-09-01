MORGANTOWN — The Institute of Water Security and Science and the Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory at West Virginia University are joining forces to offer a workshop about water testing.
Sponsored by the Equitrans Midstream Foundation, participants will learn how to inspect and maintain private drinking water sources, water supply problems, and mitigation and how to test their own water. Participants will receive a free drinking water sample kit valued at $165.
The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the Marion County Police Reserve building, above the Wave Pool at East Marion Park, 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont. Registration is required to attend.
Register online by going to this case-sensitive web address: bit.ly/3k2KLW9
For more information, call Ric Rodriguez at the Marion County Extension Office at 304-624-8650.
