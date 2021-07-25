FAIRMONT — Marion County residents who are interested in learning different food preservation techniques have three opportunities to take advantage of in August. The classes, sponsored by WVU Extension in Marion County, will be held at the East Marion Park Police Reserves Building, 35 City Terrace, in Fairmont.
On Monday, Aug. 9, from 5-8 p.m. learn the ins and outs of pressure canning. On Monday, Aug. 16, from 6-8 p.m., learn how to get success using water bath canning. On Monday, Aug. 23, from 6-8 p.m., learn how to freeze and dry fruits and vegetables. Classes are $5 each. Checks should be made payable to Marion County CEOS and can be dropped off or mailed to WVU Marion County Extension Office, 314 Monroe St, Room 202, Fairmont, WV 26554. To register, call 304-367-2772 between 8:30 a.m.-Noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
