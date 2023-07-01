FAIRMONT — Employees at WVU Medicine had the opportunity to take a break and celebrate their successes over the past 3 years at a circus-themed picnic.
After Fairmont Regional Medical Center’s abrupt closure in 2020, WVU Medicine established Fairmont Medical Center at the locust avenue campus. Director of Communications and Marketing Karin Janiszewski wants employees to know their hard work has not gone unnoticed.
“The employees are the reason that this hospital has been so successful over the last 3 years, they’re just fantastic people. So we couldn’t have a celebration without them,” Janiszewski said. “We decided to give back to them and do this circus theme which I cannot tell you enough about those in HR and the administrative staff, they pretty much put all this together and worked tirelessly to do it.
“Our employees are the cornerstone and the most important part of why this hospital is open and the community as well,” she continued.
Registered Nurse Laura Mileto worked at Fairmont Regional Medical Center in the intensive care and obstetrics units prior to its demise. She now serves a clinic preceptor at the hospital.
“It was very obvious that Marion County needed health care and WVU Medicine is focused on top-notch (patient care). We have brought back the family feel with the staff and that just pours over into our patients.
“When they come in they see familiar faces. It’s us taking care of our community,” Mileto said.
During the event, Chief Operating Officer Aaron Yanuzo welcomed executives from Morgantown to recognize employees for their efforts and celebrate the facility’s success.
“Every month we do employee of the month awards and those are self nominated so we pick one every month and at the end of the year we put all 12 of those together and we pick a nurse of the year and a non-nurse staff member of the year awards.
“Our chief medical officer does a physician of the year award and then Cari Morgan, our director of nursing and I pick a leadership of the year award,” Yanuzo said.
Cardiologist Dr. David Tingler was named physician of the year. He began his career at Fairmont General Hospital and has been working at the facility under the WVU Medicine umbrella throughout the 2020 changeover.
“After being here for almost 15 years this is a great honor and its nice to see after all the troubles and difficulties we have gone through over the past several years with the hospital shutting down and then reopening how nice and refreshing it is to be back on track and moving in a positive direction.
“It’s so great for the community to have this hospital back open and growing and expanding our services. I’m thrilled to be a part of that and certainly very honored to have this award,” Tingler said.
Yanuzo said that initially, the facility only had an emergency room and 10 inpatient beds.
“Since opening we have seen 52,000 patients in the emergency department. When you think about that, those patients would have had to gone to Ruby or potentially UHC who already have high volumes of ED patients,” Yanuzo said.
“From an admissions standpoint, we are just under 5,000 admissions since we opened. We are also helping patients be taken care of in the community that they live which is the bigger thing so a lot of the social dynamics where their family member wants to be with them but they can’t drive or they can’t get to Morgantown or Bridgeport.”
Hospital administrators remain committed to a remodel and expansion plan announced in 2021. The long-awaited skilled nursing unit is on track to open in this fall to aid patients who need physical rehabilitation. The facility will soon offer outpatient neurology and be able to perform some same-day surgeries.
“All of our providers cycle through Ruby and then they come down here so we will have providers come from Ruby five days a week to do endoscopies and colonoscopies,” Yanuzo said.
Fairmont Medical Center currently employs about 325 people, and is in the process of hiring about another 50 to 60 people. Some new hires will staff an endoscopy unit gastrointestinal procedure room.
“We are renovating the (Operating Room) suite and we hope to have it open in the fall. By the end of the year we will have about 400 employees,” Yanuzo said.
In June of 2021, WVU Medicine announced a $110 million plan to renovate Fairmont Medical Center. The schematic rendering includes a helicopter landing pad where the original part of the hospital currently stands. The Cook hospital portion of the building was built in 1939 and will be demolished as part of the renovations. It currently houses the central energy plant that powers the facility.
“I don’t foresee that happening anytime soon. Probably the earliest at this point is 2026. We have to build the new central energy plant which will be in the new parking lot over the hill. Ground breaking will be either December or January for that and attach that all back to the building,” Yanuzo said.
“I am pleasantly surprised that even with the supply chain issues we have experienced, we have a great team with Landau Construction, that our skilled unit is opening upstairs on September 1st. Once the OR is done we will start doing a lot of things on the first floor and then doing the second half of the OR Project. So that will be next year’s work.”
