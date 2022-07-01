FAIRMONT — Stuart Godwin is so comfortable with his coworkers that he trusts them to care for his young Weimaraner Lulu.
Having worked in emergency medicine in large hospitals, Dr. Godwin said the atmosphere at Fairmont Medical Center is like a big family.
“All the places I’ve worked at have been bigger and busier, but the small community hospital feel is just so much nicer for patients, for people to work at and things like that,” said Godwin, who is medical director for the Emergency Department at Fairmont Medical Center.
On Thursday, Godwin was one of Fairmont Medical Center’s 225 employees who were treated to lunch and gift bags for their role in getting its parent, WVU Medicine, to its second anniversary.
On June 30, 2020, WVU Medicine opened the doors of the shuttered Fairmont Regional Medical Center and breathed new life into the facility as Fairmont Medical Center, a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. The move two years ago came four months after the hospital’s previous owner, Alecto Healthcare Services LLC, of Irvine, Calif., announced on Feb. 28, 2020, it was closing in 60 days and laying off its 528 employees.
Since then, the atmosphere has taken a positive tone and WVU Medicine has developed a $110 million, five-year plan to upgrade and redesign the campus on Locust Avenue.
Tuesday, Fairmont Medical Center Vice President of Operations Aaron Yanuzo said the five-year plan is still in place, however, the price tag may increase due to supply chain issues that are the collateral damage of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of the stuff that we buy is 25-to-30 percent more expensive than it was last year, and that much, if not more than pre-pandemic,” Yanuzo said. “Some things, like HVAC and heating and cooling are as much as 80-to a hundred percent more expensive than they were last year. So, we’ll likely spend that [the $110M] if not a considerable amount more.”
So far, WVU Medicine has completed the design work for the 30-bed skilled nursing facility that will be built on the second floor. Yanuzo said he expects construction for that portion of the upgrade program “should begin in late summer,” he said.
He said a lot of excitement is building around planned construction of four operating rooms and two procedure rooms for endoscopy and gastro-intestinal procedures. He said designers are currently working on the layouts for that part of the rebuild.
Yanuzo said WVU Medicine is also in the process of redesigning the first floor for a new pharmacy, a new main lobby and a cafeteria and kitchen for employees and visitors.
He said the redesign of the hospital’s physical plant has to be completed before the operating and procedure rooms are put in place. He hopes to break ground on the physical plant this fall.
“That should hopefully be done by the end of next year,” Yanuzo said. “We can build things simultaneously but we can’t turn one on without the other.”
Yanuzo stressed the role local hospitals play in supporting economic vitality in their communities. He said hospitals are usually the largest employer in smaller communities.
“I think I’ve seen where hospitals close in communities and that community starts to die because they’re usually the largest employer. They help to bring economic development because companies want to come to those communities where they can have access to health care. So, it’s very important, in these regions, to keep hospitals open and running for both economic development and so people can have care,” Yanuzo said.
Yanuzo praised the Fairmont Medical employees for being able to celebrate a second anniversary in Fairmont. He describes what the staff is doing as “wildly successful.” More than 40,000 patient visits to the emergency department have been logged in two years, he said.
“One of the things, I’m big in both patient experience and employee experience and being able to give back to the employees for all the hard work that they’ve done not only for just here at Fairmont Medical Center, but over the last two years with the pandemic and all the time and effort that they’ve put in and putting their lives at risk everyday, so it’s just something small to give back to them and thank them for everything that they’ve done,” Yanuzo said.
And Dr. Godwin can attest to that. He said patients tell him all the time how grateful they are to have their hospital back and up and running in Fairmont.
“I’ve got my dog here with me today, obviously...everybody in the admin suite knows her,” Godwin said. “It’s just a good place to be, in general, and we’ve got a good mix of people from the WVU system and a lot of people who were former Fairmont employees that are very glad to be back here and working in the community they live in and taking care of their friends and family.”
