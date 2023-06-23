FAIRMONT — When all it takes is a flat tire to knock someone out of school, making it to graduation day can seem out of reach for many students.
That’s why WVU Medicine launched a pilot program aimed at helping student nurses graduate by helping cover the cost of living. The Aspiring Nurses Program will give up to $25,000 in financial support in exchange for a 3-year work commitment at WVU Medicine.
“But I was talking to a young woman at lunch,” Casey Sacks, president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College, said. “She’s really interested in getting into health care. She has five kids and she’s a single mom, and she’s like ‘I’m working at Taco Bell right now. I can’t quit my job because I still have to be able to pay for my family to live.’”
The program, which launched Wednesday, is a partnership between WVU Medicine, BridgeValley Community & Technical College, in South Charleston, and WVU Parkersburg. Only current students of those community colleges are eligible for the financial support. Another limitation is that the program only applies to first, second and third year students.
Five thousand dollars per semester will be available to students who are selected. An additional $5,000 in the form of a sign-on bonus is available in exchange for a 3-year commitment to work for WVU Medicine. BridgeValley has 10 spots to fill, while Parkersburg is looking at a 20-person cohort. The program will also employ success coaches to help keep students on track and guide them to graduation.
The interest in this new program is high as applications pour in.
“As soon as I say the numbers they’re wrong,” Jessica Huffman, from the WVU Medicine Center for Nursing and executive lead on the program, said. “Because Melanie asked me a little bit ago and more flooded through. So I think it’s probably too early to share.”
Although Melanie Heuston, chief nurse executive for the WVU Health System, came up with the idea, she really credits Huffman for being the creative force behind the program. She said that Huffman ensured that the application process was simple, easy to access and user friendly. The program was also modeled after one that Parkersburg has with a company named Constellium. Like the Aspiring Nurses Program, Constellium helps students pay their living expenses in exchange for a work commitment after graduation.
“As we shared that story with WVU medicine, I think they became intrigued about the possibility of offering opportunities for students doing a signing ceremony to say I’m committing to working for you once I graduate,” Torie Jackson, president at Parkersburg, said. “And I know you’re supporting me throughout this graduation process.”
The program functions as a pipeline for nurses to enter the hospital system. The current nurse shortage makes it difficult for hospitals to provide care to patients, even limiting how many patients a hospital can serve at a time. Compounding the shortage is health care providers elsewhere drawing away nurses by providing opportunities for higher wages or to visit exotic locations. This can function as a brain drain on the state’s talent, further shrinking the pool of available nurses. By helping students stay and finish a nursing degree, WVU Medicine hopes it can create and retain its own deep pool of nurses to staff its hospitals.
Heuston’s light bulb moment came in a conversation with Sacks, who pointed out that she had many students who were one flat tire away from dropping out of school. Hueston, who had initially wanted to explore tuition-based assistance to get more students into nursing, realized that helping students with their cost of living would help them focus on their studies and eventually graduate.
Huffman and Heuston both hope the program expands after this initial pilot. Comparing the program to how a hospital functions, Huffman said they want to do more than slap a temporary fix on it and get to the root cause of any problem they face.
“We really want to address the true problem and support the nurses to remove any barriers we can so that they can have a successful profession in nursing in West Virginia and our surrounding states that we serve,” Huffman said.
