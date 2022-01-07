FAIRMONT — Big things are coming to the Fairmont Medical Center this year.
Since WVU Medicine opened at the site of the shuttered Fairmont Regional Medical Center in June 2020, officials revived the aging campus. Now, after a $110 million promise and 18 months of progress, WVU Medicine has shown it’s committed to keeping FMC opened.
Thursday, the hospital hosted Leadership Marion, a group of future community leaders, and looked ahead to this year and all the changes that are planned.
Currently, FMC has 22 inpatient beds but has finished renovating another wing of the third floor which will open 20 more beds for inpatients, upping their total capacity to 42, which is what the hospital is licensed for.
This year, WVU Medicine is hoping to also complete renovations which will open a 30-bed skilled nursing unit, which will house patients who require short-term care post-surgery or other event that requires medical care and observation.
The hospital also plans to open four new operating rooms, two procedure rooms and a fully-functioning pharmacy.
And one of the larger changes to happen in the coming years is the remodeling and re-opening of the main entrance. Currently all patients are taken through the Emergency Department.
In total, the hospital hopes to create between 250 and 300 new health care jobs between 2022 and 2023.
“We have old bricks but new life,” FMC Director of Nursing Cari Morgan said. “That’s sort of become our motto the last few months.”
In June 2020, WVU Medicine announced the Fairmont hospital would be a temporary extension of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital as a sanctioned COVID surge facility while they built a new hospital from the ground up on a plot of land near the Gateway Connector.
In June 2021, those plans were scrapped and WVU Medicine announce a $110 million investment into Fairmont and a commitment to renovate and revitalize FMC.
Aaron Yanuzo, vice president of operations at FMC, was recently transferred back to Morgantown after successfully helping revitalization projects at Summersville Regional Medical Center. Upon his return to Morgantown, he was almost immediately relocated to Fairmont.
“The effects on a community can be devastating when they lose health care or a hospital. It’s usually the core business and employer,” Yanuzo said. “When I first came here, the community wanted us to stay here [at FMC] versus building a new facility.”
When WVU Medicine assessed costs, building a new facility would cost more than renovating the FMC campus. Now, a walk through the hospital’s halls shows that the renovations put in place since 2020 meet the “WVU Medicine standard.”
“Here [at FMC] we’ll have 100 beds, operating rooms, specialists, clinics, procedural rooms,” Yanuzo said. “To build that same hospital brand new would cost twice of what we’ll be spending here. So, this ended up being what the community wanted and a good financial decision.”
For Yanuzo, the community’s support has been paramount to his decision making. He recounted stories of the phone calls and letters he’s received in his early days at FMC. Community members pleaded with WVU Medicine to stay in that building. Even Sen. Joe Manchin made similar requests in 2020 when he toured the facility, saying that he was born at the hospital and would hate to see it go.
“The community is everything to the hospitals that are here. Pretty much all the employees here are from Fairmont,” Yanuzo said. “We have people that worked at the previous hospital that wanted to come back, people who live in Fairmont but worked in Clarksburg or Morgantown who wanted to come back. We’re very ingrained to the community here and their support has been wonderful.”
