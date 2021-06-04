FAIRMONT — WVU Medicine President and CEO Albert Wright Jr. announced Friday that Fairmont Medical Center will be expanding again on Locust Avenue.
Wright said WVU Medicine will invest $110 million as part of a multi-year plan to increase services and capacity at the hospital, which is a campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. The plans calls for adding 40 new patient beds, operating and procedure rooms, a cancer infusion center and 30 skilled nursing beds.
"When we announced our plan to bring inpatient and emergency room care back to Fairmont, we pledged to make sure we were providing the residents of Marion County with the care they need," Wright said. "With this expansion, we're making good on that promise and ensuring Fairmont Medical Center will be here for generations to come."
The long-term plan also calls for demolishing parts of the original Fairmont General Hospital that were built in 1939 and 1942 and replacing it with a class-A facility required of the state's land grant university, Wright said.
The plan also calls for upgrading the campus' energy plant to install the newest boilers and chillers for the hospital, something Wright said could begin immediately since that type of construction does not require a certificate of need from the state.
The hospital currently has 42 inpatient beds and 12 beds for emergency patient care, imaging and labs and a neurology clinic. However, Wright said, the long-term plan is to add services to ensure the residents of Marion County feel secure knowing they have full-service health care here.
Gov. Jim Justice also took part in Friday's announcement. He said the people of Marion County should get the most credit for pushing to have a hometown hospital here in Fairmont. He said the credit he deserves is about the size of a grain of sand.
"Not only are we going to see an increase in the care offered at Fairmont Medical Center, we're also going to see an increase in jobs with projections for more than 450 additional employees that will need to be hired to work here," Justice said. "This boost t our state's economy will also include tax revenue, which we can invest into other much-needed projects in West Virginia."
He characterized the announcement as "a good day for Marion County and West Virginia."
Wright said the news means that WVU Medicine has abandoned plans to construct 1 10-bed hospital at its WVU Medicine Outpatient Center at the Gateway Connector, a plan he announced March 13, 2020 in tandem with Justice and WVU President Gordon Gee.
He said the current location on Locust Avenue is central to the Marion County people and deserves to remain as the heart of the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.