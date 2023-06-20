MORGANTOWN — Marion County residents who need screening for lung cancer will have an opportunity to get screened in July without having to travel to Morgantown or Bridgeport.
WVU Medicine's LUCAS lung cancer screening unit will be at the MVA Clinic on Locust Avenue from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 14. The screening involves a low-dose computed tomography scan.
The lung cancer screenings are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. Uninsured patients who live in West Virginia and meet screening criteria can receive their LUCAS lung cancer screening through grant funding and donations.
A physician’s order and prior authorization from insurance are required to get screened. Potential patients are required to schedule their appointment 14 or more days in advance of the visit to allow time for insurance pre-authorizations.
The mobile unit will also visit Monroe and Greenbrier counties in July.
LUCAS is a service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute. LUCAS, an acronym for Lung Cancer Screening, works much like the breast cancer screening unit Bonnie’s Bus. In West Virginia, more people die of lung cancer than colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer combined. LUCAS travels to the 42 counties in the state that do not have readily available access to lung cancer screening.
Similar to mammography, regular lung cancer screening can detect cancer early, when it is easier to treat and cure. Both units are part of the WVU Cancer Institute Mobile Cancer Screening Program and work in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, and other community leaders to reduce the number of deaths from breast and lung cancer in West Virginia.
To schedule a LUCAS lung cancer screening in Fairmont, call 304-367-0700, extension 8429 for an appointment.
For information on LUCAS, see WVUCancer.org/LUCAS.
