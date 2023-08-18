West Virginia University will celebrate pioneering work in organic farming during its Organic Field Day from 4-7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 19 at the Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center.
Established in 1999, the WVU Organic Research, Education and Outreach Center compares organic farming systems to assist growers in the transition from conventional to organic farming methods. On the 144-acre farm, a multidisciplinary team from the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design and WVU Extension studies field crops, livestock, organic pasture management, vegetable production, weed, insect and disease management and soil quality.
“Organic farming continues to be one of the fastest growing sectors in American agriculture,” said Jim Kotcon, associate professor of plant and soil sciences. “We have had over 20 years of progress at the WVU Organic REOC Farm providing best-practice recommendations, and we hope it will entice the community to visit the Field Day and learn about the farm and the students that support it.”
Organic Field Day helps illustrate the latest research in organic production methods through workshops, tours of research plots and hands-on activities.
“The needs of organic growers are constantly evolving, and our research helps address the new opportunities and emerging problems they face,” he said.
WVU faculty, staff and students will be available to guide visitors through the farm and discuss their individual research programs. Family-oriented activities, including the WVU Insect Zoo, will be available. A dinner made from organic produce grown on the farm will also be offered.
This year’s program will include presentations on organic sheep management, insect pests, soil microorganisms and vegetable production. A new feature this year is a workshop on organic Farm to Fashion with a demonstration on dyeing with indigo. There will also be a drone demonstration, information on high tunnel production and a pasture walk.
Gates open at 2 p.m. with events beginning at 4 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
For those who wish to avoid crowds, many of the projects will be available online as posters or video presentations.
For more information or to see a detailed schedule, contact jkotcon@wvu.edu or call 304-293-8822.
