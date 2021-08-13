FAIRMONT — Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont's golf match at Apple Valley Country Club was cancelled Thursday. The cause? Not the usual culprit these days of COVID safety protocols, but the sheer heat the area has been dealing with this week.
A heat advisory was in effect Thursday, as the temperature soared into the 90's. When humidity and wind strength were factored in, forecasters said it felt like 100 degrees outside.
The recent heat wave gave cause for West Virginia University to release a statement Thursday from Samantha Scarneo-Miller, who directs West Virginia University’s Master of Science in Athletic Training Program. Scarneo-Miller warned of the adverse effects the heat poses to people while engaging in outdoor activities.
“Exercise results in heat production. Coupled with environmental conditions, that can cause something called uncompensable heat stress, which basically means that your body can’t thermoregulate appropriately," Scarneo-Miller said. "Some signs that the heat is starting to affect you are increased sweating, feeling tired, dizziness, increased thirst and nausea.”
East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior high schools will make up their golf match on Aug. 17. Thursday's cancellation was a step taken to ensure player safety, one of many steps coaches are taking to avoid the heat stress Scarneo-Miller spoke about.
"The main thing we focus on is hydration. I make sure each player has a full water bottle with them at all times and I carry a cooler full of water with me on my golf cart during matches," Fairmont Senior golf coach Luke Corley said. "We also have an AED device on hand if we need to use it."
Hydration is one of the keys Scarneo-Miller highlighted in her statements, along with getting plenty of rest, wearing light clothing, and trying to practice earlier or later in the day to escape the full force of the heat.
Golf is not the only sport dealing with the elements of summer, as other fall sports are ramping up their practices and preparing for the start of their own seasons later in August. Football is one such sport that has practiced through the summer months, and while grueling two-a-days have often been romanticized, coaches are being careful to take into account the effects of heat on their players.
"Every 15 minutes our kids have a rotation station, we change groups and drills and they go get a shot of water," East Fairmont head coach Shane Eakle said. "We try to keep them hydrated, you get a 300 pound high school kid, he'll lose a lot of water in a couple hours of practice, so we want to try to hydrate. We have electrolyte drinks for every kid, Gatorades, we have a cooler where at the end of practice every kid takes one when it's hot like this."
Eakle's athletes practiced from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, when the temperatures were down in the low 80's. The Bees prefer to practice — whenever they can — earlier in the day before the midday sun bears down on them, although that cannot always be the case.
"Sometimes it's unavoidable when you're cross-scheduling practices on the fields," Eakle said. "It's definitely something you look at when it gets to points like it was today, heat index of something like 110. It's nothing to fool around with, especially with full gear on."
Scarneo-Miller stated that core body temperatures can rise to 105 degrees in 25 minutes under hot conditions; the Mayo Clinic advises immediate medical attention to anyone who reaches a core temperature of 104 degrees.
"It’s important to recognize the signs of exertional heat stroke and treat it as soon as possible because it’s 100 percent survivable with proper recognition and care," Scarneo-Miller said.
