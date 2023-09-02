FAIRMONT — There is more to math skills than number crunching. It also involves the art of problem solving.
“I think the main thing that is attractive to companies, when it comes to hiring software engineers, is their ability to solve problems,” Mark Alvaro, a software engineer in Morgantown and graduate of WVU’s math program, said. “It’s not necessarily, do you know a specific programming language already, because you can learn new programming languages when you take on jobs. It’s more about your problem solving abilities, your ability to create algorithms to solve analyze problems, to optimize them when needed. And that kind of thinking is very much in line with mathematics.”
Which is why Alvaro and several other graduates from WVU’s math department are alarmed that the school is cutting its graduate programs and reducing the number of staff in the department. They believe WVU’s actions will not only harm math education at the school, but kneecap West Virginia’s attempts to modernize its industry and move beyond coal into the high tech sector. WVU officials say the cuts are necessary to fill a $45 million hole in the university’s budget.
Alvaro is an atypical example of a software engineer. Unlike most of his peers, he didn’t graduate with the typical degree in computer science or software engineering. His background is pure mathematics. Despite that, Alvaro said learning math prepared him to excel in his field.
Math is considered an equivalent field for several companies when it comes to hiring software engineers. Although math isn’t a straight line to programming, the real value comes from the problem solving skills math instruction nurtures that are critical in the software field.
WVU graduate Megan Hott is a data analyst at a global media company that also does digital marketing work. Although WVU appears to still be moving toward making data science a cornerstone of any future math program at the school, Hott is concerned that WVU is missing the forest for the trees.
“My problem with a lot of new data analytics programs is the idea that people think you can teach someone to push some buttons, or teach someone an algorithm to follow,” she said. “It worries me that without the math foundation you’re just blindly doing things and it leads to bad results.”
Hott explained that without the proper background math education, data analytics becomes hard to accurately perform. Models and algorithms need to be tweaked to match their circumstances, a one size fits all approach will return incorrect results. A proper foundation in math makes it possible to determine how an algorithm needs to be appropriately tailored and what pitfalls to avoid. Hott called anything less than that a bag of tricks that will only lead to errors.
“One of my professors taught grad level classes in chaos theory and dynamics,” Hott said. “These things sound very esoteric, something a few people do research on, but simple like, marketing analytics, these things have come up where we’ve needed to make a model that can describe a user’s past, interacting with different ads, and then trying to figure out if that user buys the product, which ads were responsible, those things can be modeled by things that are taught in graduate level classes.”
Neil Jorgenson, a senior data analyst who obtained part of his doctorate at WVU, agreed. He said that high level pure math courses teach how to problem solve and make sense of complexity in a way that might not be available in an applied setting.
“I think that the pure foundations of math are the backbone of all applied math,” he said. He also warned that if the transformation isn’t successful, it’ll have an adverse effect on companies seeking to hire local graduates to high tech jobs.
WVU’s decision to reduce its math department might also have adverse downstream effects on the state’s continued attempts to reduce brain drain in West Virginia.
Jim Estep, director of the High Technology Foundation in Fairmont, said he was surprised when he heard that the school was discontinuing its graduate programs in mathematics. Estep is extending the benefit of the doubt to school decision makers, but their choices baffled him nonetheless.
“I have no insight into the rationale so I shouldn’t judge until I understand it better, but it seems so counterintuitive,” Estep wrote in an email. “I feel like every university should have as a baseline full academic programs through Ph.D. in math and English. It doesn’t send the message we want to send to the rest of the country when the state’s educational attainment rankings have been at the bottom for decades.”
However, Alvaro believes that the loss of these programs will mean that prospective students will choose to take their talents elsewhere.
“I think there’s just a lot of opportunities at WVU that are going to be lost and that people aren’t going to choose the school,” Alvaro said. “I think the biggest risk for the state is if students choose an out of state school, because the flagship of the state can’t meet their needs. And I do think it will, it will make it harder for us to grow in the tech industry or state.”
Ultimately, it might also come down to what opportunities West Virginia can offer its native born children. For Hott, the reduction of the math department is personal. She is a first generation college student who has seen firsthand the effects of the opioid epidemic in the state. Math offered her a way out of the town she was in to a larger world.
“There are tons and tons of talented kids in our state,” Hott said. “They won’t have access to these things that can move them from the caste system that they are in. They won’t even know that is a thing that can be done.”
Hott said that the focus on trade schools in West Virginia might dissuade students who are otherwise academically talented from pursuing opportunities outside of blue collar work, simply because they’re not available. She is furious by what she sees as an attempt to rob students of the same programs that other states have.
“This attitude of, these things that were opened up in the past that you didn’t even know existed, like ‘that’s not necessary for you’, I just think it is harmful and reductive of the students and talent that exists in high schools in West Virginia.”
