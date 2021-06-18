FAIRMONT — Sounds of cheers and squeaking athletic shoes will be replaced today and Saturday by hordes of shoppers looking for bargains inside the gym at Central Christian Church.
Usually the home of church league basketball, the gym is hosting the final two days of its two-weekend yard sale today and Saturday in the Watson area. This year’s sale marks some changes for the church, which used to host yard sales in April and October until COVID-19 upended that tradition last year.
“We had all this stuff people had been donating; we were just ready to start setting up when the pandemic hit,” parishioner and yard sale volunteer Linda Maffioli said. “So, we couldn’t have a yard sale.”
The church accumulated more and more donated items throughout the summer of 2020 until October came. That’s when church yard sale organizers decided to host the event over a two-weekend span instead of just one weekend like they’d done for years “because we couldn’t get it all out the first weekend,” Maffioli said.
But the one-shot, two-weekend yard sale model was not the only twist the sale took on in 2020. Organizers stopped the tedious practice of tagging each item and instead asked buyers to give a donation for their purchases.
“Can you imagine the time it would have taken for us to put a little price sticker on everyone of those things? That’s what we did before,” longtime yard sale organizer Willa VanGilder said.
So, with the pain of tagging the donated goods taken out of the equation, the church was on to something.
“And then Willa came up with the brilliant idea to say, ‘We’d price the furniture, but everything else [that was sold] just donations — whatever they felt it was worth or they could afford to give and we did really well,” Maffioli said.
Last October’s sale also prevented yard sale organizers from selling hotdogs, which are considered by many to be the best in Marion County. This year, however, the hotdogs are back but for takeout only.
VanGilder said, in previous years, some guests would come to the yard sale only to buy a hotdog or items from their bake sale and enjoy sitting a while and socializing with other shoppers. She said many guests who return each year have become friends after meeting at previous yard sales.
She said as church attendance continues to drop around the U.S., churches have had to get creative with ways to bring in additional funding. The yard sale at Central Christian has always been a good source of additional funds since it was started some 20 years ago.
“They don’t want to give back the money we’ve made, I’ll tell you that,” VanGilder said. “Last fall, our two weekends, we made about $6,400.”
She said coming out of the pandemic, a “good Sunday” would see as many as 40 parishioners attend Sunday worship, whereas, pre-pandemic worship would run as high as 60 guests.
The first weekend of the sale, guests purchased two-thirds of the furniture that was on sale. However, Maffioli said, new donations arrived this week helped replenish their stock of furniture.
“Monday, we emptied a house [of furniture] in Pleasant Valley,” VanGilder said.
When the yard sale is over and should any items remain, VanGilder and her crew of volunteers turn around and donate the goods to other worthy causes.
“People who don’t have cars who are living in shelters, they can’t get here, so we’ve done that a number of years,” Maffioli said.
“And I’ve given away probably 15 to 20 boxes of clothing to HOPE[Inc] and the Soup Opera and the store down in Bellview for WV Caring and also to Salvation Army,” VanGilder said.
When shoppers walk in to the gym, they are given a bag they can fill with anything ranging from books to flatware to clothing.
“Most people are generous,” Maffioli said. “When they’re getting ready to leave, they’ll just hand us a 10 or a 20 or a five or whatever amount they want to,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.