MORGANTOWN — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. is accepting applications from nonprofits for various programs until Sept. 20.
The Stephen D. Tanner Children’s Enrichment Fund is provides grants to benefit underserved kids in Monongalia County. The fund is open to Mason Dixon, Mountainview, Mylan Park and Skyview elementary schools. Applications also will be considered from Mon County nonprofits that offer enrichment programs for underserved kids. Projects that have matching funds will be favored. Awards of up to $2,500 will be made.
The Taylor County Charitable Interest Fund accepts applications from qualified 501(c)(3) organizations or public institutions, including schools, in Taylor County. Awards of up to $500 will be made.
The Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia, accepts grant applications from qualified 501(c)(3) organizations in Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor Counties, which address one or more of the following needs of women and girls — increasing life skills of women and girls through education, economic empowerment, physical and mental health, and strategies for prevention of violence and crime; encouraging the healthy development of girls; and promoting gender equity in our community. Awards of up to $3,000 will be made.
YCF Community Grants Applications are accepted from qualified 501(c)(3) organizations or public institutions in Harrison, Marion, Mon, Preston and Taylor counties. While most YCF funds established by donors are designated for specific nonprofit organizations, a limited amount of funding is available through the YCF Community Grants program. Applications are sought for grants from the following field of interest funds:
• Prevention of Cruelty to Animals: Supports the prevention of cruelty to animals in greater Morgantown. Approximately $2,500 is available.
• Rape & Domestic Violence: Provides support to address rape and domestic violence issues in greater Morgantown. Approximately $3,000 is available.
Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to contact YCF prior to applying in order to confirm availability of funding.
Nonprofits are eligible to apply for funding for unanticipated, additional expenses or losses related to COVID-19. Applications are reviewed monthly. Organizations that have already received emergency funding are eligible to reapply after expending the previous award.
YCF’s mission is to promote philanthropy and build endowment funds to benefit our communities. Through financial resources, YCF extends many forms of assistance to qualified people, programs and projects. Primarily serving North Central West Virginia, YCF’s underlying goal is always to enhance the quality of life for those the organization serves.
For more information please call 304-296-3433 or visit YCF’s website.
