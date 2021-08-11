MORGANTOWN — Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. recently awarded six new grants totaling $31,961 to help nonprofits with the impacts of COVID-19. To-date, $195,651 has been awarded to 47 local nonprofits through YCF’s Emergency Impact Fund.
Libera Inc. received $2,500, Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center received $8,961, Pantry Plus More Inc. received $5,000, Salvation Army of Grafton received $2,500, Taylor County Family Resources received $3,000 and The Disability Action Center in Fairmont received $10,000.
Recognizing the unprecedented challenges faced by the nonprofit community, YCF provided an initial $10,000 to establish this non-endowed, emergency fund in March 2020. Businesses, foundations and individuals in the community joined the effort, making generous contributions. “The Emergency Impact Fund is a resource YCF made available for our region to help donors direct their charitable gifts to nonprofits,” said Patty Showers Ryan, YCF president. “Some nonprofits continue to feel the impacts of COVID from an increase in services, to lost revenue from cancelled fundraisers.”
Nonprofits in YCF’s service area of Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties are encouraged to apply.
