FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University Town and Gown Players are to perform “Matilda the Musical,” June 17 through 19 and June 22 to 26 at Wallman Hall Theatre on FSU’s campus.
The Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl production will be the largest musical from Town and Gown since the 2014 production of “The Music Man,” producer Leigh Anne Riley said. There are 33 cast members and ten crew members.
Matilda will be played by 11-year-olds Olivia Boddy and Ella Hatten, who will alternate every other performance day. Because they are on stage 95 percent of the play, it gives them a chance to rest their voice and recuperate, Riley said. But on days off, the girls will still work behind stage to help each-other with quick-changes, lines or anything else they might need, Director Troy Snyder said.
“The best parts are bonding with the cast, having fun and watching the whole show come together. The hardest part is memorizing all of our lines,” Boddy said.
Hatten agreed and they both mentioned that this is the biggest role either of them have performed as.
“I really like, like she said, bonding with everybody, but I also like learning tips and tricks from other people and just getting more experience,” Hatten said.
The two girls said they were nervous at auditions, but are excited for the play. Hatten said she likes being able to perform beautiful songs, but also likes to get loud and proud.
“I really like showing people what I can do. I don’t want to feel like a show off, but when I do get to show off, without being like, ‘Look at me,’ it just feels really good,” Hatten said with a laugh.
Boddy is equally as excited.
“I just love being on stage and I can’t wait for opening day,” Boddy said.
Other cast members include Shawn Dunn as Matilda’s evil headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, Shannon Yost as Miss Honey and Christian Cox and Ashley Morgan Fink as Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda’s parents.
Dunn, who plays the mean antagonist, said that he’s just enjoyed watching the play come together.
“Seeing the energy that everyone puts into their character— especially the kids. When I came in, I thought it’s gonna be a bunch of little kids doing little kid stuff. But they put a lot of the adults to shame with their work ethic. They’re really, really talented,” Dunn said.
But, his own role has its own set of challenges because he has to yell at children nearly the entire play.
“For me, the most challenging part is being really mean to the kids because they’re adorable,” Dunn said.
He explained that he would say something to Matilda like, “I will dissect you, maggot,” during a scene and immediately after apologize to her and tell her she’s awesome.
Town and Gown Players is a historic community theatre of volunteers and anyone can audition to be a part of. For this play, members of the Fairmont State Academy for the Arts are also performing. The academy is for kids up to age 18. For “Matilda,” kids from second grade and up could audition.
Auditions were held in February and rehearsals started in March, but they didn’t meet regularly until May because many of the cast members were also working on “Shrek the Musical,” Snyder said.
Snyder, who is not only the Director, but the set and lighting designer and technical director, said that he knew he wanted to be a part of theatre when he was 11 years old, after seeing a production of “Annie Get Your Gun,” at his high school. It was the most magical thing he had seen, but when he looked back on it years later, it looked awful, he said.
“It’s fun for me to see kids this age having their first experience, who might feel the same way I did at that time. ... For an 11 year old kid, it was magical. I always tell my students and cast that because no matter what you’re doing, there’s someone out there that thinks it’s the best thing they’ve ever seen,” Snyder said.
A lot of the cast members are excited and have been waiting for two years on this play. Like “Shrek the Musical,” auditions were to be held in March 2020 and debuted in Summer 2020, but because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, it was postponed, Riley said.
“I’m just really excited to get back into this after a two and a half year absence,” Dunn said.
The running time is two and a half hours. Opening night is Friday June 17 at 7:30 p.m.. It will be performed again on June 18 at 7:30 p.m., June 19 at 2 p.m., June 22 through 25 at 7:30 p.m. and June 26 at 2 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 304-367-4240.
