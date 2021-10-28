PLEASANT VALLEY — Area nonprofits can expect a boost in grants in the coming months.
Your Community Foundation, a Morgantown-based public charity, recently received an anonymous $1 million donation the organization will use to match donations up to $1 million to programs that benefit North Central West Virginia.
Wednesday, YCF board members met with members of the Marion County community at the Convention & Visitors Bureau in Pleasant Valley to celebrate the announcement.
“This is our very first $1 million match challenge and we’re really excited about it,” YCF President Patty Showers Ryan said. “We’ve never received such a large match gift before and we’re really hoping the community will help us by making donations to one of the two funds.”
The $1 million will be split between the YCF IMPACT Fund and the FCF Addiction Prevention Initiative Fund.
The IMPACT Fund is unrestricted and provides grants to organizations within Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor counties. Donations up to $900,000 to the IMPACT Fund will be matched.
“[YCF] manages 150 different funds that support the community but most of those have restrictions on how they can be spent that the donor has placed,” Ryan said. “Normally we don’t have the flexibility of unrestricted grant funds to help these nonprofits. This provides those unrestricted grant funds.”
Over the last five years, the YCF was able to fulfill less than five percent of the grants that were requested, however, the match campaign hopes to increase that percentage.
The second campaign is the Addiction Prevention Initiative Fund, which provides grants to programs that try to alter the impact of alcohol and drug addiction. Donations up to $100,000 to this fund will be matched.
“We want to have funds to award these programs in our community and it’s tough when you don’t have those dollars,” Ryan said. “This match opportunity will help raise a lot more money. It’s exciting to know that your donation will be matched by a donor who really believes in the mission of YCF.”
During the presentation of the announcement, the importance of keeping funds local was brought up several times. The staff of YCF have made it a point to ensure their donors that their donations stay here in the community.
“Local dollars are how these communities and a lot of these nonprofits are built,” YCF Chairman Martin Howe said. “From a local aspect, this allows the communities to keep their donations at a local level, they don’t have to go to the national level and hope that it comes back to here.”
Representing the Marion County business community at the announcement was Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw, who described the announcement as “big news.”
“Today was a very exciting announcement that’s going to benefit all of North Central West Virginia,” Shaw said. “This is a unique announcement. An anonymous donor matching up to $1 million is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a foundation, and we’re excited to work with them and have that happen.”
The matching campaign will run until December 2022. To find out about donation options and more details, go to www.ycfwv.com or call 304-296-3433.
“People want to know their dollars are staying locally,” Ryan said. “That’s what YCF is here to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.