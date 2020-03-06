FAIRMONT – The board of directors of Main Street Fairmont has chosen Tim Liebrecht to be the new executive director of the community and economic development nonprofit.
Currently the chief operations officer at Claudio Corp., which owns the Arts and Antiques Marketplace on Adams Street in Fairmont, Liebrecht said he is ready to work on new downtown initiatives.
“I’ve got a lot of ideas,” Liebrecht said. “I think we’ve got the opportunity to do really big things in Fairmont. With the infrastructure we have, with the Interstate access we have, with the cost of entry here, there’s so many opportunities. “I think it’s a really great thing we have and if we put the right thought, the right effort behind it, the right collaboration, we can make almost anything happen.”
Liebrecht will officially take over the position March 16, but until then, he will be learning the duties of the position from the board of directors. For him, the duties of this position fit well with what he already does. He said he believes he will be able to combine his development skills with his business know-how.
“It was an opportunity to continue developing here in Fairmont,” Liebrecht said. “I know that I have really developed a passion for Fairmont over the last six years, and this was just a perfect opportunity to merge what I do every single day in the downtown development space.”
The board received applications during February and the members met March 2 to make their selection. Brenda Giannis, board president, said Liebrecht’s experience and drive matched with Main Street’s goals and requirements for the position.
“He’s young and full of enthusiasm, got a lot of great ideas so we’re eager to see what we can make happen with him,” Giannis said. “He was excited about it and, of course, working in downtown helps too.”
According to Giannis, the Main Street board changed the requirements and duties of the executive director position since former executive director Patricia Pagán resigned late last year. She said the change was meant to reflect a more part-time role because the board has been working on projects as well.
“We talked about our goals and what the director is supposed to do,” Giannis said. “We’ve kind of revamped a little bit too. This way you have someone to oversee the main job and some board members do other work.”
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield – also a Main Street board meeting – and said Liebrecht has connections that will help make different projects more feasible through collaboration.
“I’m very excited about working with Tim,” Merrifield said. “He’s already working in the same arena through the Claudio Corporation, what he will be doing now, though, is bringing everyone else into the conversation. ”
Giannis believes these connections will work well with some of the projects she wants to see come to fruition in the coming months and years.
“Our promotions committee, we’re looking at some of the events we want to do this year,” Giannis said. “We want to move Fairmont forward by having events, people come together downtown, work on beautification and design and see if we can start working to get more businesses in, more pop-up shops.”
On the side of economic development, Giannis said she hopes Liebrecht can help bring more small businesses to the Fairmont area, and she thinks his skills will serve that area well.
“Tim is really good at small business development,” Giannis said. “He has a real interest in downtown too, and he has a background in marketing which is great too because we need to market ourselves.”
Liebrecht said the duality of work between Claudio Corporation and Main Street should be a good balance, and he is looking forward to working in the nonprofit sector.
“The downtown development and small business development is what I get to engage in every single day for my full-time job,” Liebrecht said. “To be able to jump over here and do this for the community also is a great opportunity and it’s something that I think it just a natural fit.”
Liebrecht said he is looking forward to leading the city’s 200th anniversary celebration and find ways to make 2020 successful.
“I know there are a lot of really good things in the works,” Liebrecht said. “The plans are to make the 200th anniversary of Fairmont and 2020 really incredible years for downtown Fairmont, and we’re going to work very hard to make that happen.”
