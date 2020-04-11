Main Street seeks downtown beautification sponsors

FAIRMONT — Main Street Fairmont is working to beautify downtown once the COVID-19 quarantine is over.
Brenda Giannis, chair of the board of directors for Main Street Fairmont, said the organization will once again place flower baskets on the light posts downtown, and is looking for residents or business sponsors for the beautification project.
“We buy all the flowers and the dirt, then the City of Fairmont plants and maintains them throughout the summer,” Giannis said. “Then they go on the light poles downtown and on Merchant Street.”
Giannis said Main Street will hang flower baskets on the light posts, and those who sponsor a basket will get their name put on a display. The project has been a tradition for Main Street for several years, and its purpose is to continue improving the downtown area.
“It’s been a tradition for several years as part of downtown beautification,” Giannis said. “A sponsor for those baskets would be great. Any money that we have that is not used for the baskets, we’re going to use it for downtown beautification.”
Pam Wean, chair of the design committee for Main Street Fairmont, said Main Street operates on a limited budget, so the projects are made as cost-effective as possible.
“We are trying to do projects that aren’t too costly,” Wean said. “We purchase the flowers and then the city plants them and waters them throughout the summer.”
Another project could involve painting banners to hang on the light poles, which could then be auctioned off after the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Wean said some projects are up in the air because of the situation with coronavirus, but she is hoping to generate some interest in Main Street in the coming months.
“We have had a good reaction so far,” Wean said. “We had a lot of good ideas and a lot of plans we had prior to this happening. If we generate more money through the flower basket sponsors, that would all go towards more downtown beautification projects in Fairmont.”
Giannis said once the stay-home order is lifted, the organization will continue working on its beautification and downtown development mission. She said the flower baskets are just one facet in the organization’s mission.
“We’re probably going to repaint some crosswalks we already did,” Giannis said. “We’re working on some banners to hang on light poles as well. We’re encouraging anyone who would like to sponsor a basket to give it a try.”
Baskets are $25 each, and information on sponsoring one can be obtained by emailing director@mainstreetfairmont.org, or by calling (304)366-0468.
