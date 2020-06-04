MANNINGTON — On Monday evening, Mannington City Council voted 3-2 to appoint Jim Rigsby to the position of police chief.
After the termination of Brian Stewart from the position in April, which also done with in a 3-2 vote, city officials chose Rigsby from within the department.
“Mr. Rigsby had 21 years of experience in the military,” said Mayor Ray Shadrick. “He worked in Martinsburg and worked in Mannington, and is super qualified for the job.”
With his appointment, the council also voted to give Rigsby four weeks retroactive pay for the position of police chief because Shadrick said he has been performing these duties for that period. Shadrick said Wednesday he is not sure what Rigsby salary will be yet, however, the job advertisement listed the annual salary would be between $38,000 and $41,000.
“He has been basically acting as department head for the past four weeks,” Shadrick said. “We’re ready to move forward and do what’s best for the citizens of the town.”
In April, Stewart said Shadrick interfered with a felony investigation involving a former police officer whom Shadrick described was “like a brother to me.”
“On April 14, I advised council in an open Zoom meeting of an ongoing felony investigation into a former police officer with the City of Mannington,” Stewart said previously about the termination. “I advised them there was video surveillance evidence of the crime. I was then admonished for announcing that in an open meeting.”
Stewart said Shadrick interfered with the case in which Shadrick’s friend was captured on surveillance video entering a building. Shadrick asked the city magistrate to have the charges dropped on behalf of the city.
Stewart said Shadrick told him in person and in writing on April 20 that he would be terminating his employment, without the input of City Council. On an April 21 Zoom meeting of the Council, Stewart said he was not allowed to defend himself to council or discuss his employment.
“The mayor intentionally disallowed me from attending an executive session to defend myself in his allegations against me,” Stewart said. “I was then officially terminated.”
Monday’s meeting of the council had allowed individuals to be physically present for the proceedings, with attendees asked to sit outside the chambers to provide enough room for social distancing. While the council will continue to host virtual meeting rooms for the time being as well, Shadrick said the city is taking steps to open back up safely.
“We’re working out the kinks of opening back up,” Shadrick said. “We have been in touch with the county health official Lloyd White, just trying to do it as safely as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.