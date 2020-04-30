Mannington City Council votes second time to fire police chief

MANNINGTON — In a special web-streamed meeting Wednesday evening, Mannington City Council voted a second time to terminate Police Chief Brian Stewart.
Wednesday’s 3-2 vote to terminate Stewart came a week and a day after council’s 3-2 vote last week.
“Council last week voted on the termination of the chief of police based upon an investigation that was done, and based upon discussions they had in executive session,” said Peter DeMasters, city attorney for the City of Mannington. “We’re not going to comment on that.”
According to DeMasters, the council’s vote came after an investigation as well as discussion.
“This decision wasn’t taken lightly,” DeMasters said. “It was taken after investigation, it was taken after a lot of discussion. Council doesn’t always agree and you saw that in a 3-2 vote. But that’s the decision of council and that’s how it stands.”
Following the vote, Stewart answered a question in the meeting about the investigation DeMasters spoke of, saying that he did not know what the investigation was about.
“They didn’t tell me what the investigation was,” Stewart said. “I got the termination letter from the mayor, which I expressed my disdain for basically, and they had their minds made up.”
Stewart said Mayor Ray Shadrick interfered with a felony investigation involving a former police officer whom Shadrick described as “like a brother to me.”
“On April 14, I advised council in an open Zoom meeting of an ongoing felony investigation into a former police officer with the City of Mannington,” Stewart said, last week after his termination. “I advised them there was video surveillance evidence of the crime. I was then admonished for announcing that in an open meeting.”
Stewart said Shadrick interfered with the case in which Shadrick’s friend was captured on surveillance video having entered a building. Shadrick asked the city magistrate to have the charges dropped on behalf of the City of Mannington.
Stewart said Shadrick told him in person and in writing on April 20 that he would be terminating his employment, without the input of City Council. On an April 21 Zoom meeting of the Council, Stewart said he was not allowed to defend himself to council or discuss his employment.
“The mayor intentionally disallowed me from attending an executive session to defend myself in his allegations against me,” Stewart said. “I was then officially terminated.”
Stewart said on April 23, the mayor ordered the city clerk to swear in the officer who allegedly committed the crime, pending council’s approval.
Shadrick did not comment at Wednesday’s meeting about Stewart’s firing.
Mannington City Council hired Stewart in June 2019 to replace former chief David James who retired July 26. James worked with Stewart for a few days to get him settled in, according to City Clerk Michele Fluharty.
Stewart was hired from the Fairmont Police Department where he retired on July 16, 2019. He described the police chief job in Mannington as “an amazing opportunity.”
A 21-year veteran of the Fairmont Police Department, Stewart served in various roles, from patrolman, detective, detective sergeant, day shift patrol sergeant and finally lieutenant patrol commander.
