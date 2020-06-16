FAIRMONT — Following a short hiatus, protesters again took to the streets of Fairmont for Black Lives Matter.
According to Hydia George, one of the organizers of Tuesday’s march, she and other marchers want to continue to spread a message against police brutality, because she doesn’t want to see the fight fizzle out.
Tuesday’s march comes in the aftermath of Friday’s shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta. What began as a call to a Wendy’s where guests said a man was asleep in the drive-thru, ended in a tussle with Brooks and now-fired officer Garrett Rolfe and one other officer. Video captured the fracas and showed Brooks running away from capture and Rolfe firing at him from behind three times.
“It’s still happening. Nothing has really changed,” George said. “With a lot of these trends, that’s what I like to call them, there will be a thing for a second because there is a death, or there is something tragic that has happened that was caught on camera. But after that, it dies down it’s no longer talked about, and nothing changes.
About 25 people gathered outside the Marion County Courthouse at 5 p.m., and although the group did not receive clearance from the City of Fairmont to hold a march, the city’s Facebook page gave warning of the walk, with a note of support for their message as well. Fairmont Police also used a patrol car with flashing lights to drive in front of the marchers to guide their way through the streets safely through other traffic.
George said she believes the group needs to keep the protests going, simply because no one else will.
“There is still not justice for a lot of people who need to be put to justice. There is still a lot of injustice that needs to be changed. There is a lot of racial profiling,” George said. “There are a lot of racial issues that need to be taken apart, and no one is doing that, so we are.”
Prior to the march, Demetrius Mitchell, one of the organizers, addressed those who were gathered, and discussed his feelings about today’s racial divide still exists in 2020.
“Just because we are not slaves does not mean we are still not oppressed,” Mitchell said. “Slavery ended in 1863. I was born in 1997. That’s more than a 100 year difference. But I have felt the backlash first hand that our people felt so long ago.”
George said one of the messages she wants to send is one of unity against racism, because once that is accomplished, larger change can be pursued.
“We are in unity to become one and to make sure there is open communication,” George said. “There are a couple asks because we’re trying to take steps to get to the bigger things.”
Earlier this month, protesters took to the streets to protest the brutal death of George Floyd who died at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who held his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes constricting his airway. Floyd’s death has sparked movements across the U.S. and world.
