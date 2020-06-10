Marion County awarded $45,952 pandemic public safety grant

Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.