FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday night kicked off with the recognition of several employees.
Marion County Schools Teacher of the Year, East Fairmont Middle School math teacher Kylie Reesman, was recognized first by Superintendent Dr. Donna Heston.
“It’s one thing when you get a tribute from our retirees, but it’s another thing when we went to visit the middle school and the students were speaking highly of you — enjoying your class and being engaged,” Heston said to Reesman. “To be a middle school teacher is difficult, but (it’s worth it) to see the joy in the students’ eyes when you are challenging them, engaging them and holding them accountable, as well as making learning fun.”
Service Personnel of the Year went to Kathy Cyphers, executive secretary and accountant for the special education department.
“I cannot think of any time that somebody has needed something and she’s not been there on the spot,” Heston said about Cyphers. “She advocates for employees probably as hard as anybody I’ve ever met. I will say she’s a hard worker, and it was no surprise when she was nominated for this.”
Then, Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White was recognized with an honorable mention award for his work during the COVID-19 pandemic to present.
“Over the last couple of years, we’ve not had a lot of constants, as we battled through the pandemic as a school system,” Heston said. “But I know that the board definitely wanted to recognize Mr. Lloyd White. ... I certainly say you are a constant. With his expertise, he’s given professional development to our staff, our nurses, our administrators. ... You were always our go-to and always even, steady, never emotional, panicked or in crisis, but definitely got us through a lot.”
White said he was happy to accept the award, but there are others more deserving.
“I think we got a lot accomplished,” White said. “I’m excited about the future of Marion County Schools with Dr. Heston’s leadership and our current board. I’m just blessed beyond what I could imagine. I accept this, and I’m sure there are others more worthy than I am. But I appreciate this so much.”
M3T Teachers, or Mountaineer Mathematics Master Teachers, were also recognized for their work to “make math fun.” The program is a collaboration between more than 40 teachers across West Virginia who meet virtually one to three times monthly. Teachers shared some of the best ways they’ve been able to engage students and get them talking about math. Some examples included bellringer activities based around Chick-fil-A or Blockbuster.
“We started small this year, ... but it will impact more schools next year. We’re going to have them at both the middle school and high school levels,” said Kathy Jacquez, curriculum and instruction (C&I) coordinator for the Marion County Board of Education.
They also shared information on Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) Unit Design Collaboration. The program helps engage students and uses short videos to grab their attention at the beginning of class. One example Jacquez used was a video of a swimming pool full of Coca-Cola. Students had to guess how much Coke was in the pool without measurements.
Monongah Elementary School Principal Kim Higgins shared updates on student achievement, data and programs from the 2022-2023 school year.
C&I Administrative Assistant L.D. Skarzinski shared information on the progress at East-West Stadium.
Skarzinski said they have replaced the decking, railing and added a new electrical system in the ticket booth area, added security to windows, added new ceilings, lights and painted the floor in the women’s restroom and removed some old plumbing, added dividers, ceilings and lights and painted the floors in the men’s restroom.
Heston said enrollment is down, but that is expected at the end of the school year. In October, there were 7,424 students and now there are 7,340. She also added that there is still a significant need for bus drivers, but they have been able to make everything work with the amount they have.
“We had bus drivers picking kids up — making it happen — because that’s what they do and they are amazing. But, yes, on any given day, we do have shortages in all classifications, but it is not exclusive to Marion County,” Heston said.
