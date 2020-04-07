FAIRMONT — A few dozen concerned citizens and school personnel staked outside the Board of Education Monday, in protest of two meeting agenda items.
While discussion on Superintendent Randy Farley’s contract was pulled from the agenda, which was a point of contention among the residents, they also took issue with a proposed transfer of several first grade teachers to different positions, believing it would increase the class size of the remaining first grade teachers.
“We have an excess levy that allows us to keep over the ratio formula,” said Frank Caputo, former staff representative of the American Federation of Teachers. “It sends a very bad message in a time where we need as small class sizes as possible. These transfers are raising more pupils per teacher, it’s the worst time in the world to do this.”
The motion passed in a 3-2 vote, after a lengthy executive session the board went into for discussion. Board members Thomas, Tom Dragich and Blair Montgomery voted for the motion, while Richard Pellegrin and Donna Costello voted against the motion.
“I do understand that Superintendent Farley is doing what he is supposed to do, and he is following the rules,” said Donna Costello, a member of the Board of Education.
The public was not allowed in the board meeting chambers to allow for social distancing, so it made it difficult for public questions. Instead, board staff provided a phone number where residents could call in to the meeting.
According to Mary Jo Thomas, president of the Board of Education, Farley recommended the discussion of his contract be moved, and she expects it will be on the agenda for the next meeting.
“The superintendent recommended we move that item to a later date,” Thomas said. “I would anticipate that it will be on the next agenda.”
Also at the meeting, Farley discussed the county’s plan for continuing service during the coronavirus, and mentioned graduation and spring break as events that need to be accounted for. He said the county has been serving more than 20,000 meals as of late, through bus delivery service.
“It was 17,000 last week and 23,400 this week,” Farley said. “It has grown over time.”
Farley said meal service will not be available during spring break, but he got in contact with the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties to help parents find other options for meals during the break. Thomas said keeping the students of the county fed and nourished is a priority for the board and the personnel of the county.
“No one on this board does not care about the students in our county,” Thomas said.
Farley also said that the county will make plans for commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors, but those plans are still in development.
“We definitely will do something, we just haven’t put out a specific date,” Farley said. “We want to see when is it we can come back, and make the right arrangements.”
Also at the meeting, Farley said the county has selected Omni Associates to be the architects on an addition to East Dale Elementary, which will house the students of Meadowdale School. He said the process is underway, but the project will still take some time to complete.
“I’m going to guess somewhere around 18 months,” Farley said of the project process. “It depends on a few factors of having to jump through the hoops of meeting with the contractors... Going through the SBA and getting it approved by the board. You have to go through all the processes.
“It will take a little while but eventually we will have a very nice educational facility for East Dale,” Farley said. “They will be in such a nicer environment.”
