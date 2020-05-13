Marion County Board of Education switches food vendor for meal program

FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education will be serving healthier meals to students at home during the pandemic after switching food vendors last week.
The school district will move away from delivering meals from Kilmer’s Farm and begin purchasing meals from Multitude Foods.
The switch comes after a number of community members voiced concerns and complained about the quality and quantity of food provided.
“On Friday, May 1st, the Marion County Office of Child Nutrition was made aware of an in-state meal opportunity to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic. The proof of concept was implemented on May 5th in one other county with great success,” said an official update from Marion County Superintendent Randy Farley, released last Friday.
“Starting on Wednesday, May 20th, Marion County Schools will be delivering student meals purchased from Multitude Foods, a West Virginia company. We appreciate the input and support from our community and hope volunteers continue to help with the delivery in the future.”
The previous vendor — Kilmer’s Farm Market — is located in Inwood and initially provided at least 10 counties with their weekly meals for school children.
Concerns began to arise in the community from parents, and an independently-ran watchdog social media page performed an off-the-shelf cost analysis showing a potential $18-$20 profit being made on the federally reimbursed program before additional overhead costs, which was previously reported on by the Times West Virginian. Kilmer’s Farm has still not responded to an inquiry for documents detailing those overhead costs.
Farley said he was is aware and sympathetic to the struggles of all vendors working to provide children meals during the ongoing health crisis. Farley has reasserted his claim that in the beginning of the crisis, two outside vendors were offered and Compass/Revolution — one of the two — was at their capacity and could not accept new counties at the time.
“I can only say that all of the vendors have had there difficulties — reports from other counties, reports from our own county. [Initially] when we looked into what vendors were available to handle the quantity of meals we needed, there were basically two choices and one was full,” he said.
Nicole Walls, who runs the watchdog page, said she is happy that the situation was addressed and resolved, though she is dissatisfied with what she perceives as a lack of timely attention and response to the issues. She also claims she and others encountered what she believes to be untrue statements and an uncooperative school board as they tried to address the issue.
“I think this is what is right for our county and the board of education, and I’m really appreciative of all the community that came and stood up together, to let people know they were unhappy and they wanted something to change...our children are going to benefit from that,” she said.
“I’m disappointed it took so long for change to come about, that there were a lot of hoops we had to jump through and a lot of statements made that contradict the facts.”
Farley still disputes the reported number of complaints, and said that the concerns voiced from the community were “very small” in number.
He also said that as soon as the opportunity for a new vendor arose, he and the school board took action to see if a change could be made, and after analyzing the options, believed it was the right choice.
“It was a very small number, it was only two or three people that actually complained to us. Most people seemed to be happy for it, and continued to sign up for it,” he said. “It was brought to our attention that there was a new possible vendor...when we had a choice of more than one, we decided to make a change and see how it goes.”
Walls said she believes the community and media attention on the subject helped speed the process up, and said she encourages fellow parents and members of the community to voice other concerns and bring them to light, especially when it comes to the well being of the county’s children.
“We have a responsibility as adults to care for children in the best interest of what they need — they can’t speak up for themselves, they don’t have a voice. We need to be the voice for our children, and of the things don’t change, we need to make them change,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.