John & Karen Bragg
Central Christian Church 12 Bags of New Toys
Sturdi Bilt LLC $200
Sharon & Michael Swearingen $200
Linda Stoops $200
Victor L. Hart $500
Susan S. Currey $100
Joan M. Krause-Smith $200
Jennifer Poling $20
John Murdock $10
Cindy Siegman $110
Vickie Bostic $40
Tomi Lou Shaver $20
Rev. Donald and Mary Meighen $300
United Mine Workers of America $500
WV Banker's Title $300
Robert & Mattie Vincent $100
Randy & Nancy Farley $100
Town of White Hall $1000
Marion County Democratic Women's Club $200
Roxanne Loughery $25
Karen Thompson $50
Richard Hall $100
Joey & Peggy Reynolds $100
Michael Scrivo $50
Carol & Amy Tinnell $200
Ruth Ann Kramer $50
Robert & Norman Hood $50
Cynthia Woodward $100
Janet Bartlett $25
Helen & Janet Reese $25
Charles Bunner $50
Robert Thompson $150
Jessica, Sager & Kathy Mauro $100
Anonymous (cash) $100
