Holiday Toy Drive

John & Karen Bragg

Central Christian Church  12 Bags of New Toys

Sturdi Bilt LLC $200

Sharon & Michael Swearingen $200

Linda Stoops $200

Victor L. Hart $500

Susan S. Currey $100

Joan M. Krause-Smith $200

Jennifer Poling $20

John Murdock $10

Cindy Siegman $110

Vickie Bostic $40

Tomi Lou Shaver $20

Rev. Donald and Mary Meighen $300

United Mine Workers of America $500

WV Banker's Title $300

Robert & Mattie Vincent $100

Randy & Nancy Farley $100

Town of White Hall $1000

Marion County Democratic Women's Club $200

Roxanne Loughery $25

Karen Thompson $50

Richard Hall $100

Joey & Peggy Reynolds $100

Michael Scrivo $50

Carol & Amy Tinnell $200

Ruth Ann Kramer $50

Robert & Norman Hood $50

Cynthia Woodward $100

Janet Bartlett $25

Helen & Janet Reese $25

Charles Bunner $50

Robert Thompson $150

Jessica, Sager & Kathy Mauro $100

Anonymous (cash) $100

