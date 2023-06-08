FAIRMONT — The Marion County Humane Society No-Kill Shelter hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
The ceremony was held to celebrate the recent completion of their new facility, which was built at the site of the old location, but is three times bigger. Their previous building was built in the 1970s and needed significant repairs.
Dozens of community leaders came out to celebrate and, needless to say, everyone was excited the new facility has been completed.
“On behalf of the Fairmont City Council, this is a momentous day. Some of us are dog people on city council, some of us are cat people, some of us are both — but we are united in our support of the Marion County Humane Society as well the love for the animals we have adopted,” City of Fairmont Mayor Anne Boylard said.
Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth shared similar sentiments and said her pets are like her babies.
“We want everyone to come out to the shelter because they’re adopting babies. My kids or my babies are my kitties. ... Tell people if they want a baby, a dog, a puppy or a baby kitty to come out to the shelter because they take excellent care of them. And if you can donate anything to help them please do,” Longstreth said.
The demolition of the old building began in June 2022, so all of the construction work took just around a year, which Donna Long, president of the Marion County Humane Society No-Kill Shelter board of directors, said is something she is proud of.
“Seeing the support of the community has been overwhelming and heartwarming. But, for us, it’s about serving the animals of Marion County. This shelter is three times the size of our former shelter. It is state-of the-art in terms of its health care facility options. We’re very excited to finally get animals in here — it’s been a long time coming,” Long said.
Mike Staud, local contractor and owner of 5M Construction, oversaw the construction project. He said he was proud that 95% of the subcontractors who worked on the project are from Marion County.
But there’s one piece left to finish before animals can move in — the pump to make the sprinkler system work needs to be added. Then, the sprinkler system will need to be inspected by the state fire marshal.
“We had some issues with the pump — the manufacturer just didn’t get it right the first couple times. We had supply chain delays. We have two final things that need to happen, but they’re in progress,” Staud said
Long said they should begin moving animals over in around a month and will likely close the shelter for a week during the moving period. The new facility has five cat rooms, which can hold up to 65 cats, and 32 dog kennels.
Marion County Humane Society Shelter Director Jonna Spatafore said she is thankful to the community for their help with the project.
“Our community takes care of us, from what I see, they always have. I just hope you all continue to support us because it’s going to take a lot. We’re not done — we’re far from being done,” Spatafore said.
Spatafore thanked volunteers and foster families. Both Spatafore and Long said they will be in need of volunteers after they move into the new facility. For more information or to make a donation, visit their website or Facebook page.
The new 2731 Locust Ave. facility will host a public open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
