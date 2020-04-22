Marion County Library looking for new director

FAIRMONT — The Marion County Public Library System is searching for a new library director, after the departure of longtime director Erika Connelly.
Connelly joined the library as director in 2004, and led the system in multiple innovations over the years, according to the system’s CFO and General Manager Kerry Trahan. Connelly, who directed the Marion library system for 16 years, started her new job as the director of the Kanawha County Public Library System this month.
“As a West Virginian, I’m passionate about cultivating quality educational and informational library experiences to showcase libraries as learning hubs of every community,” Connelly said in a news release.
“She made some drastic changes with the Marion County Library and kind of progressed them into what libraries are today,” said Trahan, who is also on the new director search committee. “So we will really miss her.”
Marion County Public Library System staff are working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. Trahan said the position has been posted along with the job duties and qualifications and requirements.
Trahan said the director oversees operations at all three branches of the library, in Fairmont, Mannington and Fairview, as well as the bookmobile and virtual kiosk in White Hall. Trahan said a master’s degree in of library and information science is necessary, as is experience with library work, finance and technology.
“We’re looking for people that are good public speakers, that have some background in budgeting and finance, along with some experience in running a library system,” Trahan said. “We have a big organization to manage, so it’s important to have somebody that kind of knows what they’re doing.”
According to Trahan, Connelly left big shoes to fill in terms of innovations and work with the Marion County library, which led the system to being one of the library leaders of the state, a position the current administrators would like to see carried on with a new director.
“Erika implemented a lot of innovations in Marion County,” said Larissa Cason, assistant director of MCPLS. “We have really a great forward-thinking library in Marion County and one of the leaders across the state, and we would like to maintain that level of service and keep innovating in the future.”
Trahan said that the COVID-19 pandemic put the library at a bit of a standstill, but the current administrators and workers are able to maintain programming and functionality through this time. Because of this, the search committee is prepared to wait for the right person for the job to come along to fill that position when found.
“It’s not the most ideal time to be trying to find someone,” Trahan said. “But we have had some response, and I think we have a great core group of administrators. Larissa, myself and all of our other workers really can handle this until we find the right person.
“We’re really looking for that special person to fill Connelly’s shoes, to take it even further than it is now.”
