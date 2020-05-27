Mark M. Hayes, incumbent
Did not respond to Times West Virginian questionnaire
Christian Desilets
Residence: Fairmont
Email: cdesiletsfairmont@gmail.com
Why should voters choose you for this political office?
I’m a lawyer and my opponent is a former police chief. This means that we’re liable to weigh things differently in coming to our decisions. Incoming magistrates get a bit of legal training going in, but it’s no substitute for law school and 16 years’ experience teaching cops about how to comply with the law. Additionally, I’m about as liberal a candidate as you’re going to see here, and my opponent is more conservative. I’m the more knowledgeable, liberal candidate. He’s, presumably, the more pragmatic, conservative candidate. Vote for me if a knowledgeable, liberal candidate is what you want.
What is the most important challenge facing the office for which you are running and how do you plan to address it?
Impartiality is our biggest challenge. Whether it’s a tendency to trust long-term associates or to distrust people who are uncouth, unruly, or rude, the driving goal of a magistrate must be to constantly root out their own bias so they can rule fairly. That means that I need to frankly examine my assumptions, and to recuse myself whenever I feel that my impartiality might be compromised. We also have to be vigilant about creating the appearance of impropriety, such as by ruling in matters concerning associates. This is especially important when those associates are members of law enforcement.
If elected, what are the first three initiatives you would take?
1. Using deferred sentencing to let local, nonviolent offenders stay with their families while undertaking restorative/self-improvement programs.
a. It’s not practical in every case, but letting people work to repair their lives and the community that they harmed is more cost-effective and more humane than jail.
2. Making sure that vulnerable communities (including, LGBTQ+ persons; racial, ethnic, and religious minorities; the neurodiverse; the disabled; and the mentally ill) aren’t treated unfairly.
a. I don’t assume that I have all the answers, but I am willing to open up a public forum to listen to issues or concerns anyone might have about fairness, accessibility and accommodation.
3. Protecting victims of domestic violence.
a. Domestic violence protective orders save lives, and I expect to be issuing quite a few of them. I take these complaints extremely seriously and will respond to them with every tool legally at my disposal.
