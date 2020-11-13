FAIRMONT — By a unanimous vote of 5-0, the Marion County Board of Education Thursday night voted to approve the 2020-2030 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Planning report, a wish-list of sorts for projects related to public school buildings for the next decade.
If implemented in its entirety, the total cost of all projects would be more than $246 million.
The vote caps a week of public hearings on the plan. The plan encompasses Marion County school facilities and what it would take for them to meet optimal conditions over the next 10 years.
Following three public hearings that took place throughout this week at each of the county’s high schools, the BOE met at East Fairmont High School for a special session for a vote. Marion County Superintendent of Schools Randy Farley stressed the plan is not a budget, but rather a “roadmap” for the school board to employ in order to price and prioritize nearly every physical aspect regarding its many buildings.
“I’m absolutely pleased with the outcome,” said Farley. “I think the committee who put this plan together has done a lot of hard work and has listened to comment from the community. We looked at surveys and all kinds of data from the past 10 years, as well as 10 years forward. The committee took all of that into consideration regarding what the needs are. I believe the plan addresses all kinds of options.”
The projected total cost of $246,234,988 accounts for implementing all projects and improvements identified in the plan.
It breaks down as follows: Elementary schools: $43,622,098; middle schools: $57,543,876; high schools: $69,517,712; other school facilities: $12,449,462; county technical center: $8,703,840; and new schools: $54,398,000.
During the next 10 years, the document expects more than $189 million will be needed for exterior and interior maintenance and upgrades alone.
“It’s a living document, so every year we can update and/or amend it,” Farley said. “It’ s a good way to do business. It’s simply a roadmap to improve our facilities.”
Mary Jo Thomas, president of the Board of Education, said such a forward-looking plan is required by the state board of education in order for counties to ascertain their wants and needs.
“Planning 10 years ahead is difficult. You usually have to change your plan as you go along,” Thomas said. “But you need to look out that far because we’re going to be around here providing good public education forever, so a 10-year plan is a good increment.”
Prior to her election to the school board, a decade ago Thomas chaired the citizen’s committee that produced the previous 10-year plan.
She said by having a comprehensive overview of the school system’s needs, it allows for proper planning and execution in the years ahead. Thomas praised the committee for its thoroughness.
“If an emergency comes up, you don’t have to redo a plan because it’s already in there,” Thomas said. “I think they’ve done yeoman’s work with the plan. It’s not quite like being blindfolded and hitting at the piñata, but it’s sometimes almost like that.”
Farley admitted he was rather disappointed with the turnout for the public hearings.
Thursday night at East Fairmont High School, there were about a dozen citizens in attendance, a figure he said was about the same as hearings held earlier in the week at North Marion High School and Fairmont Senior High School.
“It’s gone well, but it would have been nice to have had more people in attendance,” Farley said. “But the document was also online so people could see it there as well. I believe maybe that’s the reason why more people didn’t turn out.”
With the plan ratified, Farley said he’s looking toward the future.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to pass a bond and address some things that are in this plan,” Farley said. “We certainly hope to improve our facilities and give our students great opportunities in their education by having a better environment.”
There are 22 schools in Marion County, including three high schools. The average county school facility is 69.5 years old.
The four oldest facilities are Mannington Middle, built in 1902, Barnes Alternative Learning Center, built in 1905, Marion County Adult and Community Education Center, built in 1912 and East Park Elementary, built in 1913.
The Thrasher Group, a Bridgeport-based engineering company, and San Antonio-based ALPHA Facilities Assessments, a global provider of asset management services, were contracted by the Marion County Board of Education to calculate the estimated costs for the proposed projects.
The BOE would need to utilize various funding sources in order to cover the multiple projects identified in the plan. It will attempt to raise $95,918,494 in local funding, regular levy, and excess levy funds to help pay for some of the projects.
Since 1950, Marion County has operated with a school levy that has provided numerous improvements in schools.
There are approximately 7,966 students enrolled in Marion County schools in 2020. The school system has a total of 738 employees at the moment.
Members of the Comprehensive Educational Facilities Planning Committee, a cross-section of 41 individuals from around the county, worked both collectively and in subcommittees to develop the plan’s content.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.