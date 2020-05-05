FAIRMONT — Marion County School Superintendent Randall Farley cites safety guidelines and a need to close schools as the impetus for sending a late-night email to teachers Monday about returning to their schools.
Meanwhile, teachers and others in the education community have voiced concern and anger over the timing of the letter, a perceived lack of transparency, and its potential contradiction with state COVID-19 guidelines.
The original email was delivered alongside attachments with more information on the timetable and details pertinent to the decision, which the email said would be made by “immediate supervisors” — it was originally received by staff members at approximately 9:30 pm on Monday evening, and individual schools began releasing timetables for staff to return on Tuesday.
“It will be good to get back to some small sense of normalcy,” Farley stated in the initial email to teachers.
Farley said in a statement on Tuesday that he met that afternoon with local union representatives and others. He said school buildings still need to be closed down for the year, work that requires being on campus.
“We haven’t said anything really different than [the email], except that we are still trying to reiterate that this whole thing is about what can we do to close school for now and what’s the safest way we can do that. We asked people to make a task list, what has to be completed, like we always do, to close school — who is assigned to those tasks, how do they get those tasks done, and can they be done remotely...that’s what we prefer as much as possible,” Farley said.
“If the task can’t be done remotely, what does it take to get that task done. When that task is done, they don’t need to be there, but get the task done — however much time it takes to get done...some things can’t be done off site. [Staff] need to come back in to do a couple things to continue working remotely, and in order for students to come in and be able to gather their belongings.”
AFI-West Virginia staff representative, Marion County resident, and substitute teacher Frank Caputo said that from his experience in the union and in the classroom, there is no need to take the current course of action amidst a pandemic. He believes that remote work should continue as is and that the schools can be closed down later in the spring or summer with plenty of time to spare before the fall school session.
“I definitely think this could be delayed. Is it really necessary to risk infection when we’re looking at something that’s totally unnecessary, that isn’t essential in any way. I believe the essential work is going on very much so, I know right now I’m receiving constant communications from my granddaughter’s kindergarten teacher...I’ve had excellent guidance and curriculum to use with her, and I think that’s what’s really important,” he said.
Allyson Perry, president of the Marion County Education Association, agreed in part with Caputo, recognizing that certain tasks need completing in person but also says what can be done at home, should be done at home.
“We all agreed that what work can be done remotely can be done remotely. That does not mean entire faculties should be in the room together. I think there are some tasks that may need to be completed...but I don’t think that many people need to be,” she said.
“In a normal school year, we have one day to close up our class rooms. It’s not going to take the faculty a long time to get done what they need to get done. I’m hoping we continue with what we talked about at our meeting, that what can be done remotely can be done remotely so staff can get home and be safe,” Perry continued.
Farley reiterated on Tuesday that while the “it’s all about task completion to close school” that safety guidelines were a top priority.
“Let’s do it in the safest manner we can and while following all the guidelines we have from the health department and the CDC,” he said.
When further asked what specific guidelines were consulted to determine the safety of the decision, Farley cited a number of potential sources, but did not provide any singular specific set of guidelines the county would adhere to.
“That was based upon guidelines that we’ve gotten from the health department, CDC, the WVDE, and our board working with administrators to determine how we follow those guidelines,” he said.
He also said that “we need to make sure that we’re following whatever the guidelines are for the present time as we complete those tasks” and discussed the governor moving from a stay-home order to a safer-at-home order last week.
Education staff and school operations outside of having students attend class was not addressed as an essential business as Governor Justice rescinded the stay-home order, nor in the original stay-at-home order in March: he did state in the safer-at-home order that “non-essential businesses and operations must generally continue to cease operations.”
When asked if anyone would be forced to return to work if they feel unsafe or would have pay docked or lose their job if they did not work as ordered, Farley said they will follow the guidelines set forth in a frequently asked questions document published by the WVDE.
That document, however, does not address whether teachers who feel unsafe will have to return to work on-campus when ordered, nor does it address a school board’s independent ability to dock pay or end an employee’s contract. It does, however, address how any existing payroll garnishment would be handled.
However, the latest directives from State School Superintendent Clayton Burch, cited by Caputo, do give some more insight to the matter, and Caputo believes Farley has misinterpreted those guidelines.
Those guidelines state that not everyone must report to buildings — the Governor’s plan offers flexibility. Superintendents are expected to be flexible with staff and to capitalize on alternate ways staff can contribute. They also state if individuals do not feel safe, allow them to work from home, that everyone will continue to receive salaries and that Burch strongly discourages holding on-site meetings.
Marion County remains one of five counties deemed a hot spot for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Counties still designated as hot spots are under stricter guidelines than the rest of the state, including limiting gatherings to no more than five people and directing all businesses to require employees to work from home as much as possible. Farley did not address how the teachers’ return to classrooms will work with these restrictions.
An official release last week by the West Virginia Education Association noted the group’s anger and attempts to send staff back into schools at this current time.
Caputo said he was “absolutely appalled” at how the decision was handled.
“I try and deal in facts and not speculation, but I really believe the way this has been handled to me shows total incompetence. It’s hard to say what the reasoning would be, but I really feel that I can honestly say unequivocally that this is incompetence...it’s just been completely handled wrong, and I think it’s clear what I’m saying can be absolutely substantiated,” Caputo said.
“There was no transparency, no input from anyone, not even a plan — I’m getting such mixed messages that some schools don’t have to go in, some are requiring doctor’s slips, there’s no consistency. It’s haphazard, and it’s adding unnecessary stress to people who don’t need it, who are trying their best.”
Farley disagrees and said there has been transparency from the beginning.
“I don’t understand why we haven’t been transparent if we have been talking about it for weeks now. When all the discussion came about for a remote learning plan, it included what would happen for the future,” he said.
Farley said he is not sure why there were statements made about having an ulterior motive.
“I would just simply say that the timing of it was when I had the time to get done, but the discussion about these things have been going on for a good while, but the actual document going — I’ve been pretty busy most days, I’m at work at seven and I have been completing, like last night I got home at 9:30,” he said.
“I sent that as soon as I got home, because of, you know, I was in a hurry to get out of a work situation. I don’t think that timing had anything to do with it, it’s just that the number of tasks to be done, and when can you get them done? So, no, I don’t think that’s an issue that is anything you’d have any real validity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.