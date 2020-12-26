You can catch a glimpse of “The Masked Dancer” host Craig Robinson’s own moves on the series premiere. There’s a shoulder shimmy here, a head turn there in between contestant introductions.
“That’s when I know I’m into the party, because I won’t think about the move until it’s time, and then my feet will just start doing its thing. It’s all about the footwork,” Robinson told the Tribune by phone.
“The Office” actor, who grew up in Chicago’s North Beverly neighborhood on the Southwest Side, kicks off the Fox network competition by marching alongside a band. “The Masked Dancer” is just as outrageous as “The Masked Singer.” “Highly accomplished and decorated superstars” wearing wacky costumes perform in front of a panel of celebrities who try to guess the entertainers’ identity based on the choreography and a series of clues. The twist: The contestants’ voices are electronically distorted like on “The Masked Singer,” but they are allowed to say one word on stage in their real voice.
Five performers — Hammerhead, Tulip, Cricket, Disco Ball and Exotic Bird — of this season’s 10 competitors strut their stuff on “The Masked Dancer” premiere.
Paula Abdul, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale and Brian Austin Green critique the moves on the hourlong episode, where one dancer is unmasked after a studio audience vote.
“It’s a varied level of dance talent, but they make everybody look good, and then there’s some heart strings pulled. There’s some humor. It’s a lot going on with this show, and I couldn’t be happier or more proud to be a part of it,” Robinson said in the Tribune interview.
Robinson, 49, has a long TV and film resume, but initially he followed in his mother’s footsteps as a music teacher. Flora Robinson taught Craig at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School. He graduated from Illinois State University in 1994 and earned his master’s degree in education from Saint Xavier University three years later.
He trained at Second City and tried to balance performing in comedy clubs at night with educating kids during the day. Robinson said he still hears from former students via social media. He taught at Horace Mann Academy in the South Chicago neighborhood and schools in Northwest Indiana.
He said he left Chicago for Los Angeles in 1999 and returned to the area two or three times a year before the coronavirus pandemic. His notable roles include Darryl on “The Office”; Ray on “Mr. Robot” and Nick in “Hot Tub Time Machine.” He also hosted the karaoke-style competition “Caraoke Showdown” on Spike TV. His pandemic thriller “Songbird” recently became available on demand, and “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” with Kate Hudson is in postproduction.
Because he has worked with so many entertainers, it was inevitable Robinson would encounter a familiar — but disguised — face on “The Masked Dancer.” Like the audience and the celebrity panel, Robinson doesn’t know who is behind the mask until that person is revealed on stage.
“It was the craziest thing. I came on stage, and it was my first time interviewing the person. They had just done their dance,” Robinson said. “Something about them, I was like, I feel familiar. And it turns out, I had met the person before, but it was like so crazy. There was this familiarity, and you’re just looking at a mask, a costume, but I could feel the vibe.”
And if he was a contestant on “The Masked Dancer?” Robinson said he would be Lightning “because I strike with force and thunder.”
The show will air weekly at 8 p.m. on Wednesdays on Fox.
