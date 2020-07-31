Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.