Massive unemployment claims backlog cleared

CHARLESTON — In a spate of promising news regarding West Virginia’s role in the global coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice commended Workforce West Virginia for processing more than 150,000 unemployment claims in the past six weeks.
In a typical month, approximately 3,400 claims are processed, the governor said.
Justice said Workforce West Virginia workers, with the help of National Guard members, have addressed a once-massive backlog of unemployment claims.
“We’ve now cleared the backlog completely,” he said. “I can’t say enough for how we pounded a massive round peg into a square hole in West Virginia.”
Justice said self-employed workers, independent contractors, and workers in the gig economy may begin filing unemployment claims with Workforce West Virginia on today at 10 p.m.
Justice also reported there have been no positive cases of coronavirus in state correctional facilities to date.
DHHS Secretary Bill Crouch said testing will continue at nursing homes statewide through Friday. To date, 23 long-term care facilities’ residents and staff have been tested. Testing is underway at 24 other nursing homes.
Testing and re-testing of state nursing home residents and personnel is “right on track,” according to the governor.
Justice had ordered all nursing homes tested and re-tested after a Jackson County long-term care facility was discovered to have misreported its figures.
Two in-state residents died of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing to 31 the number residents to succumb to coronavirus to date, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
An 85-year-old Wayne County man and a 71-year-old Kanawha County man are the latest COVID-19 victims.
Twenty West Virginia deaths have come in the past week. Many of the reported deaths have been elderly individuals with underlying health conditions.
West Virginia now has 981 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the DHHR. There have been 29,116 tests administered to date with 28,135 reporting negative. The state’s positive response rate for coronavirus is 3.37%.
Crouch announced two new DHHR reporting rules during the Thursday news briefing.
The first rule requires all COVID-19 deaths to be reported to the Bureau of Public Health. The second rule mandates all nursing homes report COVID-19 cases to the state.
Crouch said this information will be provided soon to the DHHR dashboard.
While the state has on hand $1.25 billion from the $150 billion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, Justice said he is thus far being prevented from using those funds to “backfill” a $500 million hole in the state budget.
Guidelines from the U.S. Department of the Treasury say the federal funds cannot be used by states to cover state budget shortfalls brought on by the pandemic.
While he said he “won’t go into the ‘Inside Baseball’ stuff that I know,” Justice said the rules governing how those federal funds might be spent may change in the days ahead.
“We feel like this is still a real possibility for us to backfill the lost revenue dollars,” Justice said. He said he feels “confident this is going to work out and work out in our favor.”
The governor said he’s given no additional thought to the June 9 primary election, which has already been pushed back from May. He said county clerks are “going to be prepared on June 9.”
Maj. Gen. James Hoyer said 140,000 meals have been delivered by National Guard members to state food banks and nutrition programs.
Hoyer also said the National Guard is working to secure and provide more than 14,000 swabs for statewide nursing home testing. He acknowledged a group calling itself “the Mask Army” has produced more than 15,000 masks and have shipped 6,000 of the masks to various organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.