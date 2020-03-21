Meals on Wheels no longer in jeopardy

FAIRMONT — When Fairmont Regional Medical Center announced Feb. 18 it would close, questions arose concerning where Meals on Wheels would continue to get the hot foods it serves the home-bound elderly in Fairmont.
The program operates two routes, one for East Side and another for West Side.
“We became concerned when they said the hospital was closing, we started looking for another food source,” said Dixie Yann, president of Marion County Meals on Wheels. “Between those two routes we feed about 70 home-bound elderly people five days a week. Forty of our meals, we might lose.”
Since the 1970s, Fairmont Regional Medical Center cooked the meals that were delivered to residents of the West Side, and the John Manchin Senior Center cooked the meals for residents of the East Side.
Yann said Fairmont General Hospital began supplying meals for Meals on Wheels in 1973, and John Manchin Center started to supply meals in 1974 to the East Side. Although she was worried about the future of the program, especially with Fairmont Regional’s expedited closing, Yann no longer has to worry.
She said the existing partnership with the John Manchin Center will expand to supply meals to all Fairmont Meals on Wheels clients.
“So I think it’s really quite an accomplishment for the state to take that on,” Yann said.
Yann said the John Manchin Center agreed to the new partnership beginning Monday and began supplying meals Friday, a day after the early closing of Fairmont Regional. Yann said she is thankful the John Manchin Center is able to take over the supply, and it shows how important the Meals on Wheels program is to all of Marion County.
“We have been delivering meals from both of those hospitals for all these years,” Yann said. “Now, I think when you look at feeding at least several hundred elderly shut-ins in Marion County, you see how important it is for this community.”
In order to make this arrangement happen in a timely manner, Yann called for help from Sen. Roman Prezioso, (D-Marion), in hopes he could push for the John Manchin Senior Center to provide the soon to be missing meals. Prezioso said he, too, was worried about the program, because it provides meals for so many in Marion County.
“Dixie called me and I was concerned,” Prezioso said. “But now that [Fairmont Regional] is closed and the way it closed, we needed to find somewhere else to get meals.”
The expanded partnership will lead to a few changes to the Meals on Wheels program, Yann said, including a shift in the food choice for clients. She said Fairmont Regional was able to provide specialty meals, but John Manchin Senior Center will not be able to do that.
“Because we get our meals from a hospital, we are able to provide special diets for people,” Yann said. “We could provide diabetic meals, we can provide salt-free, and on occasion, we have even provided pureed food, if necessary.”
The only other difference in the program will be for the volunteers for the West Side, who will now have to drive across town to pick up the meals.
“For the West Side volunteers, it will be a little different because they will have to come to East Side and pick the meals up,” Yann said. “Our delivery numbers are based on the number of volunteers we have. We’ll be serving five routes with a maximum of 14 people on a route, so we’ll be serving the same.”
Prezioso said that in addition to getting meals every week day, the clients of Meals on Wheels also benefit from the interactions they get with the volunteers who make the drop offs.
He said his wife has been a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for the past several years, and in her experience, the daily interaction is important to the elderly clients.
“A lot of people like the elderly are closed in,” Prezioso said. “A lot of times these people don’t get to get out and talk to people. My wife when she drives meals, she spends time to talk to the people.”
Louann and Aaron Hawkins have also been volunteering for several years, and said that these interactions are some of the only ones their clients have each day. For this reason, they are glad to see the program continue through the work of the John Manchin Senior Center.
The service Meals on Wheels volunteers provide are valuable to the clients, Prezioso said, which is why he wanted to lend his support to the organization when Fairmont Regional announced it would no longer be providing services.
“It’s really important that they get this nourishment,” Prezioso said. “These people really appreciate what they get through Meals on Wheels.”
Yann said she is thankful for Prezioso, but also all the volunteers for Meals on Wheels who are willing to work in aid of some of the most vulnerable in Marion County.
“I would just like to reassure all of the Meals on Wheels clients that they will be getting a meal,” Yann said. “And it will be coming from an approved kitchen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.