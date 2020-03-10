FAIRMONT - Mon Health Systems on Tuesday filed a certificate of need to build a small format hospital in the Fairmont region.

According to David Goldberg, president and CEO of Mon Health, the hospital will be fully staffed to accommodate medical needs of all kinds, and will be tentatively completed 12 to 18 months after the certificate of need is approved by the state.

"By using the land we have had for the last few years in the Fairmont area, we have applied for a letter of intent to build a small format hospital on that property," Goldberg said. "It will have a full-service Emergency Room with cat scanner and l;ab and X-Ray capabilities, it will have the ability to admit patients, it will have 24-hour physician coverage in the ER and also for patients who are hospitalized, full nurses, registrars, cleaning people; everybody you're going to see at a hospital will be at our hospital."

